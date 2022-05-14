It’s been a busy and productive offseason for the Clinton Dark Horses football program. With various camps, workouts, and even high-profile college football coaches swinging by the facilities, the storied program is pulling out all the stops in effort for a successful 2022 Fall Season. Now, the football team is partnering with the Clinton Recreation and Parks program to put on a free football camp for local youth ages 14 and under from Clinton and the surrounding areas.

The camp is slated for Wednesday, May 25, at 6 p.m. It will be held at Royal Lane Park at the football and fall football registration will be available.