Lady Raiders to take on North Johnston in Round 1

The Midway girls soccer team welcomed the Lady Knights of Northern Nash into Raider Country on Wednesday night for a non-conference makeup game and the regular season finale for both teams before playoffs start next week. After a defensive showcase, the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

The first half saw both teams struggle to get anything going early on, but as the two teams settled in, they would both have their chances to score. Corner kicks and free kicks were the name of the game but both goalkeepers were up to the task on every chance, keeping it scoreless through the first 40 minutes.

Out of the break, both teams amped up the pressure and had multiple scoring opportunities. Still, there was nothing to show for the first 20 minutes of the second half.

Midway finally broke the tie with 17:23 left as Rachel Eldridge took another corner kick from Lana Rhodes and snuck a shot just past the Northern Nash goalkeeper to make it 1-0.

The Lady Knights didn’t take long to respond as it only took them a little over two minutes to tie things back up when Griffin Webb took advantage of a Lady Raiders foul and scored on the free kick to tie it at 1-1. The last 15 minutes saw both teams have chances to break the tie, but neither team could find the back of the net again with the match ending in the eventual 1-1 draw.

“My girls played hard for me tonight, as I always ask them to give me 110% and that is what they gave me,” stated Midway head coach Anna Naylor. “Now we just wait to see what seed we get and who we play next week for the playoffs. Some things that will help us in the playoffs will be staying strong and working together as a team and always staying together as a team no matter how the game is going.”

Midway will enter the playoffs with an 8-8-2 overall record. On Friday, the Lady Raiders learned that they will travel to North Johnston on Monday at 6 p.m. for the first round of the state playoffs.

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]