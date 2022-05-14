The NCHSAA State Soccer Playoffs are set to kick off next week and four of Sampson’s local teams made the cut for postseason play. Kicking things off in the 2A bracket, Clinton, as expected, received the No. 1 overall seed and will host No. 32-seed Northeastern on Monday. A win there would pit the Lady Dark Horses against the winner of No. 16 Southwest Onslow and No. 17 Princeton. Midway is also in as the No. 26 seed, facing North Johnston on Monday. Should they win, the Lady Raiders will take on the winner of East Carteret and North Pitt. In the 1A bracket, Hobbton and Union earned their spots in postseason play, earning the No. 7 and No. 13 seeds, respectively. The Lady Wildcats will host Triangle Math and Science while the Lady Spartans will host Pender.