Midway’s Atkins claims individual state title

Midway’s golf team turned in another successful season, keeping its streak going of appearances in the state championship games. This year was no different for the Raiders, as they finished in second place. Pictured, from left, are: Coach Moore, Jack Hazelback, Caden Hodges, Coach Glenn Patrick, Logan Atkins, John Michael Best, and Kaison Marley.

Midway’s Logan Atkins, right, won the 2022 NCHSAA State 2A Individual Golf Championship with a two-day score 148, four strokes better than East Surry’s Bradley Davis Jr. Caden Hodges, left, was the recipient of the Sportsmanship Award. Hodges finished in third place individually with a score of 151.

The 2022 NCHSAA Golf season concluded this past week, culminating with two local teams participating in the State Championship matches. Midway and Clinton have each had remarkable seasons that ended in a trip to the state games at Foxfire Golf Club in Pinehurst.

For day one of the two-day tournament, East Surry and Midway went shot-for-shot in round one, both posting 40-over-par combined scores to sit atop the overnight leaderboard. To start the second day, the two teams were tied with a score of 328 with Clinton sitting in third with a 344. On day two, however, East Surry stepped things up and stormed away for an 11-stroke victory, posting a final score of 654 to capture the state championship. For the Raiders, they finished at 665 to place runner-up, and the Dark Horses secured third place with a 672.

Midway’s Logan Atkins captured the individual state championship, posting a two-day total of 148, finishing two strokes ahead of East Surry’s Bradley Davis Jr. Atkins and Hodges were tied for third place after one day of play, but Atkins posted the only even-par round of the tournament on day two. Pairing this with his opening round 76 was enough to win by two shots.

Caden Hodges was hot on both of their tails, finishing third overall with a score of 151. Jack Hazelback finished with a score of 179 and John Michael Best posted a 187.

Atkins’ win makes him the second player to win an individual state championship from Midway, joining Logan Patrick, a two-time individual champion, as the only other Midway player to earn that distinction. Atkins went out in 35 on the opening nine, draining two birdies and carding just a single bogey on the front nine.

After an opening bogey on the par-4 10th, he steadied the ship and knocked in pars all the way home to post an even-par 72 and take the state championship. In addition to winning the state championship, Atkins earned an invite to the 2022 High School Golf Invitational, showcasing 336 of the best high school golfers in the nation. The event will be held at the Pinehurst Resort July 11-13.

This week also proved to be a great week for Hodges as the senior inked his college pathway with Fayetteville State.

For the Dark Horses, Trent Sumner posted a two-day total of 165, followed by Andrew Byrd and Tyler Reeves with 166 apiece, followed by Will Morgan with a 175.

