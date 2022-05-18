The Union soccer team will take on Perquimans High School after a first-round playoff victory over Pender.

Union High School sports are excelling this spring, as soccer and softball move further into playoffs and the track and field relay team is prepped to compete at the state championships this weekend.

The girls varsity soccer team was victorious over the Pender High School Patriots in the first round of the state playoffs and are advancing to the second round of the state playoffs at Perquimans High School this Thursday, May 19, at 6 p.m.

The girls track & field 4×100 relay team finished second in the 1A Mideast Regional track meet this past Saturday and will be competing again this Saturday, May 21, at North Carolina A&T in the North Carolina 1A State Championship.

Rounding out the accomplishments, the Union girls softball team enjoyed a playoff berth after finishing runner-up in the conference.