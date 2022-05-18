Crusader standout to play football for Wolfpack

Devin Gardner shakes off a defender during Harrells’ first game of the 2021 season against Christ the King.

Devin Gardner runs downhill on the way to the end zone, a familiar sight during his time at Harrells.

Devin Gardner rounds the corner during a November 2021 game against Cabarrus Academy.

HARRELLS — Harrells Christian Academy senior Devin Gardner, the two-way standout for the Crusaders, recently signed to play football for the Division I North Carolina State University Wolfpack.

At fullback, Gardner rushed for 2,330 yards and scored 34 touchdowns. At linebacker, Gardner recorded 65 tackles and one touchdown.

“As team captain, Devin led by example, never missing a practice and competing at full speed every game,” a statement from the school read. “With the help of his leadership, the Crusaders were back-to-back Big East Conference Champions and reached the NCISAA State Championship game this season.”

Head coach Jason Arnette noted that Gardner is the “epitome of a student athlete.”

Gardner is the son of Willie and Cynthia Gardner and lives in Magnolia. He is a member of Magnolia Baptist Church.

At NC State, Devin plans to major in Sports Management.