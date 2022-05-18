Lady Wildcats advance with 6-0 win

The Hobbton Wildcats soccer team continued their winning way in the first round of the state championship playoffs with a shut out victory over the Triangle Math Science High School. The final score was 6-0, Hobbton.

In a balanced scoring attack, the Wildcats had scores from Camila Hernandez with two goals Josie Blackman with one goal, Nicole Hernandez with one goal and two assists, Monica Hernandez with one goal, Brianna Ragnel with one goal, Makayla Harris with two assists, and Makayla Esquivel with one assist.

“It was a good team effort from the girls” commented Hobbton coach Eric McDonald. “However, there a few areas which we need to improve as we approach the next game. We have a few of our regular starters just returning from injury, so we are working hard to get them back to full fitness. As a coaching staff, we are pleased with the overall performance as the primary objective was met. We are now fully focused and will be preparing as best as possible to face our next opponent.”

The Wildcats will face tenth seed Eno River Thursday at 6 p.m. in Wildcat Stadium. Eno River is 10-6-1 on the season.

