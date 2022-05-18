Top-seed Lady Horses roll to 9-0 victory

The Lady Dark Horses began their playoff journey on Monday evening. In what has become the norm, Clinton was all over visiting Northeastern, 9-0.

When the NCHSAA released brackets for the state playoffs, it showed that the Lady Dark Horses had earned the number one overall seed. CHS women’s soccer has never had that honor. As such, the road to the state championship goes through Dark Horses Soccer Complex.

From the opening whistle, Clinton jumped all over the Lady Eagles. Within the first three minutes, the Lady Horses had established a lead.

Halfway through the first period, Clinton was inching toward mercy rule territory with a six to nothing lead over Northeastern. The Lady Horses were seeing scoring action from a multitude of players, including Caroline Holland, Sophia Jackson, and Ava Williford.

Clinton led the Lady Eagles 7-0 by halftime. Not even ten minutes into the second half, Evan Gillespie scored the ninth and final goal to end the game early, 9-0.

With the victory, the Lady Dark Horses now move into the second round of the 2A state playoffs. Awaiting them is a matchup against Southwest Onslow. The Stallions notched a 6-nil win over Princeton to advance. Thursday’s game will be at Dark Horses Soccer Complex, with a kickoff set for 6 p.m.

