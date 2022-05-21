Several area high school teams are participating in the NCHSAA Track and Field events this weekend.

For Clinton, the Dark Horses have a men’s 4×400 relay team competing. This team is comprised of Will Harris, Jase Westerbeek, Jackson Lowe, and Walker Spell.

Hobbton is also participating in the events, having sent Anna Miller, Baylor Harris, Andrea Sada-Romero, Isabella Munoz, Analiza West, and McKayla Harris to the events. Mariana Sada-Romero will serve as an alternate.

Union’s women’s 4X100 relay team is competing at the state level this weekend, with Mackenzie Harper, Kennedy Harper, Khamya Jarmon, and Jaylah Harris representing the Lady Spartans.

For Lakewood, they also will be participating with their women’s track and field team having taken the East Regional Runner-Up trophy as well as their men’s track and field team, which finished in third place at the regional match.