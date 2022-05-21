Lady Raiders fall 1-0 in Round 1

The Lady Raiders soccer team traveled to North Johnston on Tuesday night, facing off against the Lady Panthers in the first round of the NCHSAA State 2A Soccer playoffs. Midway’s season, which was pretty up and down this season, officially concluded on Tuesday when the Lady Panthers defeated the Lady Raiders, winning 1-0.

The first half saw North Johnston come out with a lot of pressure and have several chances early. None of their shots found the back of the net, though, as the score remained 0-0 early. That all changed, though, when the Lady Panthers found the back of the net twelve minutes into the contest as Johanna Navarrete took advantage of a Lady Raiders turnover and went top shelf to beat the goalkeeper to make it 1-0. Each teams had scoring chances as he first half went on but neither could score, leaving the halftime score at 1-0.

Out of the break, the Midway turned up the pressure and had many scoring chances. Unfortunately for the Lady Raiders, they still failed to find the equalizer. North Johnston also had their chances but they couldn’t extend could lead. Midway would continue to have chances throughout the second half but they were never able to find the back of the net as the Lady Panthers hung on and for the 1-0 victory.

For Midway, the Lady Raiders end the season at 8-9-2 on the year.

Meanwhile, North Johnston advanced to the second round against East Carteret, where they were stunned in a 9-0 blowout.

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]