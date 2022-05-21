Hobbton advances to Round 3 with 7-1 win

Nicole Hernandez gets under Bobcat goalie Mikaela Hill for the Wildcats’ first score of the game. Teammate Madison Hobbs (16) watches the action.

In the battle of the cats on Thursday, the Hobbton Lady Wildcats secured an NCHSAA second round soccer playoff win over the visiting Eno River Bobcats. The final was 7-2, Hobbton.

The Lady Bobcats got a goal just 49 seconds into the game on a cross kick assist to go up 1-0. The Lady Wildcats, however, settled down and got their bearings and went to work. Nicole Hernandez got the first score on a kick under the Eno River goalkeeper to tie it up. They scored again on a Hernandez kick to go up 2-1. After that, the score rested there for the remainder of the first half and Hobbton led 2-1 at the intermission.

In the second half, the Lady Wildcats methodically picked the Ladye Bobcats apart, allowing only one more goal while they scored five goals for themselves.

McKayla Harris and Nicole Hernandez handled the scoring with three goals each. Harris also had one assist. Helping out the wildcat effort were Makayla Esquivel with one goal, Josie Blackman and Camila Hernandez each had one assist and Cristal Carrillo had two assists.

“It was a very spirited performance from the girls,” commented Hobbton coach Eric McDonald. “They displayed great character, discipline, determination and excellent mental strength. We conceded a goal in the first minute of the game, but the girls dug deep and found a response and took control of the game. It wasn’t a perfect performance, and we will be working on the training ground to fine tune those areas in preparation for our next game. The coaching staff is pleased with the performance and the main objective was achieved. We are extremely proud of the girls, and we’ll do our best to have them ready for the game on Monday.”

The No. 7-seed Wildcats (17-1-2) will face No. 15 Vance Charter (8-8-3), who captured a 4-3 victory over Hobbton’s conference rival Neuse Charter. That game ended in a 0-0 tie that was decided by penalty kicks. Game time is set for 6 p.m. Monday.

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]