Clinton surges past South Columbus, 8-0

With another dominating win on Monday night, the Clinton Lady Dark Horses cruised to the fourth round of the NCHSAA State 2A Soccer playoffs, besting the No. 8 seed South Columbus, 8-0.

Wet conditions set the stage for Monday’s game as showers and storms rolled through the area throughout the day. Still, that didn’t stop fans from filling the bleachers as the third round contest unfolded.

Scoring was sparse in the first half, as only one goal was tallied between the two teams. Ta’shawnna Green accounted for the first goal of the game in the 32nd minute, which was good enough for a 1-0 lead at halftime.

Mirroring last weeks game against Southwest Onslow, the Lady Dark Horses had a second-half surge that really blew the game wide open. The scoring parade got started in the 42:00 minute when Sophia Jackson connected with the back of the net to make it 2-0. The score rested there for a few minutes before AP Sinclair tallied a pair of goals: a free kick in the 53:00 minute and a header in minute 57:00. Very quickly, the game hit 4-0, but Clinton was far from done. Ally Sutter broke into the scoring column, making it 5-0. Sinclair scored the hat trick with her third goal with about 10 minutes left, making 6-0. Down the stretch, Caroline Holland added a goal for the 7-0 margin, and Sinclair would score one final time for the final 8-0 score.

“That team put up a big fight,” Clinton coach Jeff Smith said of South Columbus. “They played great in the first half and made it hard on us just like the team before. That’s part of playoffs.”

“I can’t be happier, though. We struggled with some stuff tonight that we have to work on, but, how do you complain about 8-0,” he joked. “I thought A.P. played out of her mind tonight. The girls are starting to realize what the’ve got and I’m real pleased.”

Final goal tallies for Clinton was Sinclair, with four, and Green, Jackson, Holland, and Sutter, all with one apiece. Ava Williford had three assists, Sutter had two, and Zoey Brewer had one assist.

The Lady Dark Horses (23-2) are now set to host the No. 13-seed Raleigh Charter, who enters with a 13-2-1 overall record. The match is slated for Thursday.

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]