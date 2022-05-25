Home Sports Hobbton/Vance moved to Wednesday Sports Hobbton/Vance moved to Wednesday May 25, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Due to inclement weather on Monday, Hobbton’s third round NCHSAA Soccer Playoffs matchup against Vance Charter has been postponed to Wednesday night at 6 p.m. at Hobbton High School. Due to inclement weather on Monday, Hobbton’s third round NCHSAA Soccer Playoffs matchup against Vance Charter has been postponed to Wednesday night at 6 p.m. at Hobbton High School. View Comments Clinton broken clouds enter location 20.8 ° C 22.4 ° 19.5 ° 64 % 6.2kmh 75 % Wed 20 ° Thu 21 ° Fri 23 ° Sat 23 ° Sun 26 °