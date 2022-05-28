Clinton Athletes of the Year: Back Row: Nick Smith-Men’s Basketball Blake Smith-Football and Baseball, Daniel Adasiak-Men’s Soccer, Kenzy Yang-Women’s Golf and Women’s Swimming, Walker Spell-Men’s Track, Rece Thompson-Men’s Tennis, and Khaliah Chestnutt-Women’s Basketball. Front Row: Lauren Naylor-Women’s Tennis, Peyton Matthis-Men’s Swimming, Tamia Evans-Women’s Track, Cristian Ortiz-Men’s Cross Country, Jai-Leigh Phillips-Cheerleading, Trent Sumner-Men’s Golf, Evan Gillespie-Women’s Cross Country, Carrie Jordan-Volleyball, and Lilyana Wilson-Softball.

Clinton High School Female Athlete of the Year, Khaliah Chestnutt and Male Athlete of the Year, Caleb Kennedy.