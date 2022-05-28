Lady Wildcats advance with shutout win

The Lady Wildcats of Hobbton High School have made school history after advancing to the fourth round of the NCSHAA State 1A Girls Soccer playoffs. With a hard fought 2-0 win over a very good Vance Charter team Wednesday night after being weather-delayed from Monday night, Hobbton got the shutout victory to reach the Eastern Semifinal – another game that the Lady Wildcats will host in Newton Grove.

The Lady Wildcats got two quick scores early in the match on Monday. One came on a high, 10-yard kick from McKayla Harris that slid under the crossbar out of reach of the goalkeeper in the fourth minute of the game. Minutes later, Nicole Hernandez slipped the ball past the keeper amongst a host of Lady Knights defenders in front of the net for a 2-0 score. The rest of the first half was a defensive battle with Hobbton getting shots but ultimately unable to convert.

The second half was more of the same as the determined Lady Knights kept the Lady Wildcats from scoring any more points. Unfortunately for them, however, they could never generate any offense of their own and never found the back of the net, leaving the score at the final tally of 2-0.

Harris and Hernandez each had one goal and one assist, leading Hobbton’s effort on the stat sheet.

“It was an efficient performance from the ladies” commented Hobbton head coach Eric McDonald. “The goal was to win and advance to the next round and that was achieved. We will continue to smooth things out on the training pitch, and prepare for our next game.”

For the next game, the Lady Wildcats are set to play No. 11 seed Clover Garden, another private school out of Burlington. Due to Clover Garden’s graduation Thursday night, the game was scheduled to be played Friday, weather permitting. If not, it will be played Saturday at 2 p.m.

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]