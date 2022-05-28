Clinton reaches East Region Final with 3-2 victory

The Clinton Lady Dark Horses welcomed the Lady Phoenix of Raleigh Charter into the Dark Horse Soccer Complex on Thursday night in the fourth round matchup of the NCHSAA 2A Girls Soccer playoffs. It was a highly competitive matchup, one that saw Clinton trail for the first time in quite a long time. In the end, though, the Lady Dark Horses rallied from behind and scored a late goal to advance to the East Regional Final slated for next week.

It only took the Phoenix 5:33 to get on the board when they capitalized on the first corner kick of the game. Peyton Lutz scored on a header, taking the pass from Paloma Gomez to make it 1-0. Clinton, though, settled down and got on the board at the 18:15 mark. For Clinton’s first goal, Kenzy Yang took a pass from Ally Sutter and found the back of the net to tie it up 1-1. Clinton had a chance to extend their lead a few minutes later, but could not capitalize on the penalty kick, leaving the score knotted at 1-1. For the rest of the half, the teams settled in defensively and neither team could break the tie and 1-1 proved to be the halftime score.

Out of the break, it was much of the same as both teams had opportunities but neither could find the back of the net. The Lady Dark Horses changed that, though, at the 18:26 mark of the second half when Sutter took the rebound from an Evan Gillespie shot and buried it to give Clinton a more customary 2-1 lead. Raleigh Charter, though, fought back and tied it with 10:12 left in the game after Gomez took a Clinton turnover and beat the goalkeeper in the top corner to tie the game back up at 2-2. Clinton had some chances drown the stretch in regulation but didn’t have any luck and the game went into overtime tied at 2-2.

In the first overtime, Clinton turned up the pressure, which yielded some great chances. Still, they could not find the back of the net. With about 4:30 left in the first overtime, the Lady Dark Horses thought they had the go-ahead goal as AP Sinclair connected on a free kick. The goal, however, was taken off the board because it was ruled an indirect kick, meaning no player touched the ball before it went into the net. With that, the game remained tied at 2-2 and neither team really had any more chances for the remainder of the first overtime.

The second overtime started out much like the first OT. This time, though, Sinclair scored a go-ahead goal that would not be taken away. Taking a corner kick pass from Ava Williford, Sinclair scored on a headed with about 5:00 to go to give the Lady Dark Horses the 3-2 lead. From there, Clinton held on the lead the rest of the way to win it 3-2.

“Hats off to Raleigh Charter,” said Clinton head coach Jeff Smith. “They were better than we expected, much grittier and they fought hard and made it terribly hard on us. But we played fine, were a little overwhelmed at times tonight, but did we did enough to win. I am happy for the girls that they get to play in another eastern final and we will see what happens,” Smith concluded.

Clinton’s game-winning goal scorer, Sinclair, also gave her assessment of the game.

“I think we started out too slow tonight,” Sinclair said. “We got nervous, played a little hectic and were not where we needed to be. Overall, in the second half we started playing our brand of soccer, which helped us pull out the win. Looking back on the game winning goal, me and Ava have had many corner kicks together and have always connected and that just the right moment and I just went with it,” she continued.

“Looking forward to playing Tuesday. If we finish our chances, I think we can go to the State Championship,” Sinclair concluded.

Next up for the Clinton will be East Carteret in the East Region Finals, which is scheduled for Tuesday night at Clinton High School. Game time is 6 p.m.

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]