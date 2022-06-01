Brad Spell and the Clinton Dark Horses Soccer program are gearing up for their annual Darkness Soccer Skills Camp. The camp will run Monday, June 30, through Thursday, June 23, from 8:30 to 11:30 each morning and will focus on the complete soccer player. Lessons taught will be the fundamentals on dribbling, passing, shooting, defending, communicating, and team concepts. Campers will get an opportunity to take their game to the next level and find out the importance of what working through adversity means and get a chance to learn drills used at the high school level. The camp will also stress the importance of being a good student and a good citizen. Campers will not only learn the fundamentals of the game of soccer, but will get to compete in individual and team competition. Ages kindergarten through 8th grade are invited to take part in the camp. The cost is $100 for the first camper and $50 for second and third campers. To sign up, contact Brad Spell at Clinton High School. The deadline is June 8.