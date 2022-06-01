Lady Wildcats reach Eastern Finals in dominant fashion

The Hobbton Lady Wildcats soccer team has moved on to the East Region Final of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Sate 1A girls soccer playoffs, earning a 5-0 shutout over a very talented Clover Garden Charter from Burlington Friday night. The team continues to make school history as this is once again the farthest a Hobbton women’s soccer team has ever advanced.

Friday’s game started out slow with both teams jockeying for field position. The Lady Wildcats finally seized some control and found the back of the net on a kick by Nicole Hernandez with 11 minutes left in the first half. With 2:30 left in the half, Brianna Ragnel scored on a kick close to to the net, putting Hobbton up 2-0. Hernandez finished the half with another kick that found the back of the net with just over 19 seconds left in the half, putting the hometown team up 3-0 at the intermission.

Out of the break, now at the 37:23 mark, McKayla Harris connected on a penalty kick from deep on the right side. And with 22:36 left, Harris found the back of the net once more for the 5-0 score final score.

“It was an excellent game … excellent performance from the ladies,” commented Hobbton coach Eric McDonald. “They dug deep and they fought hard for today’s game. Before the game we didn’t speak about the most talented or the most physical, but who was the smartest and had the biggest heart. The ladies played from their heart today. We had four home playoff games for the first time in history at Hobbton High School and they have won all four. In fact, we are undefeated at home all season. We are proud of the ladies. We know we are going up against a very tough opponent. We respect them but we don’t fear them. We will come back to practice and fine tune areas that need work and we will go up there on Tuesday and give it our best,” McDonald concluded.

Hobbton was slated to play at Wood Charter School in Chapel Hill on Tuesday night, battling for an appearance in the State Championship game. A recap for that game will be available later in the week.

