Optimism for future abounds; Coach: ‘Like a phoenix we shall rise’

The Hobbton Lady Wildcats’ history-making soccer season came to an end Tuesday night as their magical postseason run was halted in a 5-0 shutout at the hands of Woods Charter in the Eastern Region Championship at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary. With young standouts leading the team this year, the makings of a dynasty may well be in place for a repeat run and a little more history next season.

The Lady Wildcats finished with a 19-2-2 record and were undefeated on their home pitch. Although they were unable to go all the way, they will always be able to look back on the impressive season and boast the distinction of being the first Hobbton women’s soccer team to make it to the Eastern Regional title game.

Soccer is very much a team sport, however two of the Lady Wildcats had an exceptional season, young players that will prove pivotal to next year’s squad. Freshman McKayla Harris led the Lady Wildcats in assists and was second in scoring. Nicole Hernandez, a junior, led the team in scoring and was second in assists behind Harris.

“Firstly, congratulations to Woods Charter and we wish them all the best in the championship,” commented Hobbton coach Eric McDonald. “We are extremely proud of the ladies for their performance throughout the season. This was a record-breaking season, and the ladies have set the bar high for future teams.

“We had hoped that we would have been able to go all the way, but it was not to be. We started the game a bit slow and did not take our chances when we had them. It was indeed a learning experience, and I am sure the ladies will be better as result of playing at such a high level,” the coach continued. “Our girls represented Hobbton High and Sampson County with distinction. We will now use the postseason do our reflection and seek to find ways to improve for the upcoming season.”

On behalf of the team, McDonald extended sincere gratitude to the community, booster club, parents, teachers and staff for the support throughout the season.

“We may have been defeated but our heads are unbowed, and like a phoenix we shall rise,” McDonald concluded.

