Wheatmore overpowers Horses to claim championship

The Clinton Lady Dark Horses made their inaugural appearance in the NCHSAA 2A Girls Soccer State Championship on Friday night, tangling with undefeated Wheatmore at the WakeMed Soccer Complex in Cary. The Lady Warriors proved to be a formidable foe, cashing in on a pair of goals in each half en route to a 4-1 win victory, spoiling Clinton’s first trip to the state final.

Things started out fairly respectably for the Lady Dark Horses, who controlled tempo and held possession for the first couple minutes of the game. Things took a sudden turn, however, as a burst of momentum hit the Lady Warriors that set the stage for a dominating performance. Clinton initially turned away several opportunities for Wheatmore, but Lady Warriors standout Ellie Garrison, who’s knocking on the door of a state scoring record, put her team up 1-0 on a long ball that found the left side of the goal. With 16:56 on the clock, Wheatmore had captured a 1-0 lead.

From there, the Lady Warriors held momentum and applied heavy pressure. That yielded another goal, this one by Summer Bowman, with 10:10 left in the half. That’s how things ended in the first as Wheatmore carried a 2-0 lead into the halftime break.

Out of the break, Clinton very quickly cashed in on an opportunity and made things interesting again. Kenzy Yang cleaned up a scrum in front of the net and rolled one by the Lady Warriors’ goalkeeper, making it 2-1 with 38 minutes to go in the game.

Wheatmore, though, continued to maintain possession, shutting down any Clinton opportunity. The Lady Dark Horses mustered up one more threat with 15 minutes to go, sending a free kick into the crowd out front of the net. This time, the keeper was there to clean it up to preserve the Lady Warriors 2-1 lead.

Down the stretch, Clinton just could not muster up any more threats, even missing a late-game penalty shot. Wheatmore, though, added a pair of late goals by Bowman and Hailey Vazquez, making it a final score of 4-1 and a state championship for the Lady Warriors.

“We laid a goose egg in the first half, obviously,” said Clinton head coach Jeff Smith. “That was going to be tough to come back from, but I thought we could have gotten back in it. It just turned out to be a bit too much to overcome. We kept fighting after that first half, but Wheatmore is a really good team. Hat’s off to them.”

Clinton’s final record is 25-3 overall. They finish champions of the Southeastern Athletic Conference, East Region Champions, and State 2A Runners-Up.

Wheatmore finishes at 25-0, champions of the Piedmont Athletic Conference, and undefeated State 2A Champions.

“What can I say? It was a great year,” Smith continued. “Going 25-3 overall is pretty good. Of course, we would’ve liked to have finished it off better, but it was a strong year.”

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]