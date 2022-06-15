Mintz student already boasts decorated cup-stacking career

Everyone has a hobby or a favorite pastime — and sometimes, people turn those passions into more than just a hobby.

Sawyer Williams is one such person, turning his hobby into competition as a competitive cup-stacker. Williams, a sixth grader at Mintz Christian Academy, began his cup-stacking journey one afternoon several years ago following an MCA’s Grandparents Day program.

“This all started with watching some YouTube videos of other competitive cup-stackers,” Williams said. “After one of our Grandparents Day programs, I asked my grandmother if she would take me to the store to purchase some plastic cups.”

That was when Williams started to perfect his own cup-stacking abilities. Practicing over and over again, Williams soon learned that he, too, could be just as fast and just as skilled as those he had seen online. All of his efforts culminated into quite an impressive talent With Williams now competing in a multitude of different events and competitions.

Due to COVID, many of his tournaments moved to a zoom outfit, but in April 2022 Williams returned in-person competing at the World Sport Stacking Championships, which was held in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Williams competed in three different categories: 3-3-3, 3-6-3, and cycle. In the cycle, he placed first at worlds, with 6.135 seconds. All-around, Williams notched a time of 10.806 seconds, good enough for fourth place. Among his fellow countrymen, Williams earned first in both cycle and all-around. When attending these events, Williams interacts with people from all around the world.

“Competing against people from all over can be nerve-wracking but seeing how I stack up against them is rewarding,” Williams continued. “Cup-stacking is just so much fun. It is a fairly simple sport and I have made so many great friends competing.”

A question many are likely wondering is how does he go so fast?! According to Williams, it involves much practice and repetition.

“To learn the sequences, I really just have to keep practicing. I have practiced so much, for hours on end, that it just comes naturally to me now.”

Williams will return to competition over the upcoming summer break. He is slated to attend the Junior Olympics being held in Greensboro in July.

