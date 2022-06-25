The Clinton High Soccer program held its annual “Darkness” Soccer Camp this week, which yielded a solid turnout. Dark Horse boys head coach Brad Spell praised the efforts of his coaches, players, and the campers that helped make the camp a success.

“Much appreciation to the High School staff. They are mostly juniors and seniors and they are the stars of the camp,” Spell said. “The staff members work this camp to help pay for their own Clinton High School Soccer team camp from July 22-24 in Winston Salem.”

All campers received the new t-shirt for the upcoming season, the motto for which is “”Elite Programs Beat with One Heart.”

To conclude, Spell had one more message for the fans of the Clinton soccer teams; “Please continue to support our program.”

In addition to the soccer camp, the Dark Horses were also honored with players Walker Spell and Daniel Adasiak participating in the Powerade State Games. Their team, the East Team, went undefeated at 3-0-1 to claim the gold trophy. They tied with the West team at 1-1 before taking down the South team 5-2 and the North team 2-1. Then, the championship came down to the East versus West, in which the East team claimed the gold with a 2-1 victory.

