Clinton’s Muhammad earns special recognition

Clinton High School’s Ashir Muhammad was bestowed a prestigous award back at the beginning of summer, having been named the male recipient of the 2022 PGC Heart of a Champion Award.

The PGC Basketball Heart of a Champion Award is presented to a North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association male basketball player who has overcome significant personal challenges or adversities in their lives or careers with courage, determination, and an unrelenting spirit.

Muhammad was born missing his left forearm and hand, but has never let that stop him from excelling on the playing field. Muhammad started off playing recreational football with the Clinton City Recreation and Parks Department.

He was MVP for football and played every year until changing over to basketball, which is his favorite sport. Muhammad played basketball until he aged out at the rec and then started playing for Sampson Middle School and Clinton High School.

“He’s a very humble, respectful and grateful young man and a friend to all,” said Clinton head coach Ron Davis. “He is a great example of what it means to be a Dark Horse.”

Muhammad will be a senior this year when he takes the court for the Clinton basketball team.