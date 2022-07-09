Clinton standout QB to continue playing career

Blake Smith outruns the James Kenan defense during one of his games at the helm of the Clinton Dark Horse offense.

Blake Smith, who was quarterback of Clinton High School’s varsity football team, has signed to continue his athletics career, signing his letter of intent to play for Barton College.

Smith racked up a 27-6 record as the starting quarterback for the Dark Horses. His resume includes a trip to the Eastern regional final in 2019. Impressively, he recorded 29 touchdowns to just two interceptions, with the interceptions not occurring until his senior year.

To top all of that, he boasts a myriad of awards and recognitions. These range from All-County to MVP in any of the three sports he participated in at Clinton High.

“He was an even-keeled leader of our football team,” remarked Clinton football head coach Cory Johnson. “That’s exactly what a team needs from their quarterback and he provided that.”

“He is a hard-working kid. Throughout his time here it was always a ‘team first’ mentality with Blake. Throughout the game things would be up and down, but he was calm and collected,” continued Johnson.

Smith was also lauded for his determination to see his grades through, which, combined with his athletic ability, made him eligible for the next level.

“Football is not just something that Blake plays,” said Johnson. “Football is something he loves and you can see that.”