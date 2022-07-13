Over 300 competitors, coaches, officials and volunteers from New York to Georgia participated in the 2022 BODYARMOR State Games of NC Sport and Traditional Taekwondo Championships. Locally, it was a family affair. The four local competitors included: 12-year-old twin brothers, Patrick and Nathan Hardison, 10-year-old Erin and her 5-year-old brother Tyler Park.
• Patrick Hardison: Gold Medal in Sparring, Silver Medal in Sport Poomsae, Bronze medal in Traditional Poomsae
• Nathan Hardison: Gold Medal in Sparring, Gold Medal in Sport Poomsae and Silver Medal in Traditional Poomsae;
• Erin Park: Gold medal in Sport Poomsae
• Tyler Park: Gold medal in Sport Poomsae
• Chris Park (Father of Erin & Tyler) sung the Korean National Anthem and coached.
• Hannah Park (Mother of Erin & Tyler) participated as a coach.
• Stanley Moore participated as a Coach.(Stanley trains in Taekwondo with his Grandson)
• Chandra Hardison (Mom of Patrick & Nathan) served as the Final Results Coordinator
• Ryan Hardison (Dad of Patrick & Nathan) participated as a Coach
The 2022 BODYARMOR State Games of North Carolina Taekwondo Competition Management Team recruited some of the most accomplished referees and volunteers in the world to officiate the 2022 BODYARMOR State Games of North Carolina Sport & Traditional Taekwondo Championships. The championships were held on June 18, 2022 at the Raleigh Convention Center in Raleigh, NC. The list of officials included, but was not limited to the following:
• Seung Hwan Kim, Augusta Ga., World Taekwondo International Referee-S Class and former USA Taekwondo Referee Chair and current USA Taekwondo Referee Committee member. WT- S Class Referee is the highest level of Referee certification in the world. www.usa-taekwondo.us / www.worldtaekwondo.org
• Nury Criollo, Silver Spring, Md., 3rd Class World Taekwondo International Poomsae (Forms) Referee and World Taekwondo International Kyorugi (Sparring) Referee;
• Freddie McDonald, Swansboro, NC, World Taekwondo International Referee-3rd Class;
• Joshua Kim, Great Neck, NY, USA Taekwondo National Referee;
• Marvin Bozarth, Yorktown, Va., USA Taekwondo National Referee;
• Howard Simmons, Richlands, NC, USA Taekwondo National Referee;
• Alex Atanasov, Herndon, Va., Co-founder of TKD Connect Registration System
• Marc Grenier, Fredericksburg, Va., Daedo Sparing Scoring System provider; Producer of Spar Wars Taekwondo Tournaments;
• Angelique Seymour, Fayetteville, NC, former USA Taekwondo Jr. Olympic Taekwondo Poomsae Silver Medalist, (2nd out of 39 states), and former Collegiate scholar Golf champion,
The mission of World Taekwondo is to provide effective international governance of Taekwondo as an Olympic sport and Paralympic sport. The envisioned objectives of World Taekwondo are to promote, expand, and improve worldwide the practice of Taekwondo in light of its educational, cultural, and sports values and to promote fair play, youth development, and education as well as to encourage peace and cooperation through participation in sports.
The purpose of USA Taekwondo is to inspire United States athletes to achieve sustained competitive excellence in the sport of Taekwondo in the United States and to serve as the National Governing Body for the sport of Taekwondo under the authority of the United States Olympic Committee.
The BODYARMOR State Games are North Carolina’s largest multi-sport festival and one of the largest State Games programs in the United States. This annual event features over 12,000 athletes of all ages and abilities competing in more than 30 different sports.