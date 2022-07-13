More than 300 come out to Raleigh competition

Master Seung Hwan Kim presents Master Tommie Grisham, from Clayton, with the Top School Support Award for entering 29 competitors and referees.

For over 20 years Mr. Freddie McDonald Jr. has refereed for the United States Taekwondo Union (USTU)/United States of America Taekwondo (USATKD). During his time as referee, he saw Olympic Taekwondo evolve to what it is today. He started refereeing around 1998 while serving as a Marine during his tour in Southern California and work for various grass roots competitions. He joined to USTU and officiated in sanctioned tournaments. He left California in 2005 and arrived in North Carolina to finish his service in the Marine Corps. He became involved with the Marine Corps Taekwondo Team and officiating in various tournaments in North Carolina. Tournaments such as the North Carolina State Taekwondo Championships, North Carolina Open Championships, and the Powerade State Games of North Carolina Taekwondo Championships. He also officiated numerous tournaments within the region as well as State and National tournaments. Rising to the referee ranks, he became an International Referee in 2016. With his years of experience, Freddie continues his involvement with tournament production, managing rings, and training/mentoring referees. Mr. McDonald is a Retired Marine Master Gunnery Sergeant.

For over 20 years Mr. Freddie McDonald Jr. has refereed for the United States Taekwondo Union (USTU)/United States of America Taekwondo (USATKD). During his time as referee, he saw Olympic Taekwondo evolve to what it is today. He started refereeing around 1998 while serving as a Marine during his tour in Southern California and work for various grass roots competitions. He joined to USTU and officiated in sanctioned tournaments. He left California in 2005 and arrived in North Carolina to finish his service in the Marine Corps. He became involved with the Marine Corps Taekwondo Team and officiating in various tournaments in North Carolina. Tournaments such as the North Carolina State Taekwondo Championships, North Carolina Open Championships, and the Powerade State Games of North Carolina Taekwondo Championships. He also officiated numerous tournaments within the region as well as State and National tournaments. Rising to the referee ranks, he became an International Referee in 2016. With his years of experience, Freddie continues his involvement with tournament production, managing rings, and training/mentoring referees. Mr. McDonald is a Retired Marine Master Gunnery Sergeant.

Pictured, from left, are: Master Howard Simmons, USA Taekwondo National Referee, Angelique Seymour, former USA Taekwondo Jr. Olympic Poomsae Silver Medalist and Collegiate Golf Champion, Master Marc Grenier, producer of the Spar Wars Taekwondo Tournaments, Master Ron Whitted, Taekwondo Competition Manager.

Master Ron Whitted consults with Master Seung Hwan Kim, former USA Taekwondo National Referee Chair and Referee Chair of the 2022 BODYARMOR State Games of NC Sport & Traditional Taekwondo Championships. Master Kim has been awarded the World Taekwondo International Referee S Class, the highest possible certification.

Pictured, from left, are: Clinton Sport Taekwondo Team Erin Park, Coach Hannah Park, Tyler Park, Coach Chris Park, Coach Stanley Moore, Nathan Hardison and Patrick Hardison in the staging and holding area.

Master Seung Hwan Kim presents Master J.L. Jung of Durham with Top Team Support Award for entering a total of 44 competitors from three cities.

Tyler Park, 5, won the Gold Medal in Yellow Belt Sport Poomsae (Forms) at the 2022 BODYARMOR State Games of NC Sport & Traditional Taekwondo Championships.

Nathan Hardison, 12, won the Gold Medal in Kyorugi (Sparring), Gold Medal in Sport Poomsae (Forms) and the Silver Medal in Traditional Poomsae at the 2022 BODYARMOR State Games of NC Sport & Traditional Taekwondo Championships on June 18. 2022, at the Raleigh Convention Center. Patrick Hardison, 12, won the Gold Medal in Green Belt Kyorugi (Sparring), Silver Medal in Sport Poomsae and the Bronze Medal in Traditional Poomsae (Forms).

Erin Park, 10, won the Gold Medal in Yellow Belt Sport Poomsae (Forms) at the 2022 BODYARMOR State Games of NC Sport & Traditional Taekwondo Championships.

Over 300 competitors, coaches, officials and volunteers from New York to Georgia participated in the 2022 BODYARMOR State Games of NC Sport and Traditional Taekwondo Championships. Locally, it was a family affair. The four local competitors included: 12-year-old twin brothers, Patrick and Nathan Hardison, 10-year-old Erin and her 5-year-old brother Tyler Park.

• Patrick Hardison: Gold Medal in Sparring, Silver Medal in Sport Poomsae, Bronze medal in Traditional Poomsae

• Nathan Hardison: Gold Medal in Sparring, Gold Medal in Sport Poomsae and Silver Medal in Traditional Poomsae;

• Erin Park: Gold medal in Sport Poomsae

• Tyler Park: Gold medal in Sport Poomsae

• Chris Park (Father of Erin & Tyler) sung the Korean National Anthem and coached.

• Hannah Park (Mother of Erin & Tyler) participated as a coach.

• Stanley Moore participated as a Coach.(Stanley trains in Taekwondo with his Grandson)

• Chandra Hardison (Mom of Patrick & Nathan) served as the Final Results Coordinator

• Ryan Hardison (Dad of Patrick & Nathan) participated as a Coach

The 2022 BODYARMOR State Games of North Carolina Taekwondo Competition Management Team recruited some of the most accomplished referees and volunteers in the world to officiate the 2022 BODYARMOR State Games of North Carolina Sport & Traditional Taekwondo Championships. The championships were held on June 18, 2022 at the Raleigh Convention Center in Raleigh, NC. The list of officials included, but was not limited to the following:

• Seung Hwan Kim, Augusta Ga., World Taekwondo International Referee-S Class and former USA Taekwondo Referee Chair and current USA Taekwondo Referee Committee member. WT- S Class Referee is the highest level of Referee certification in the world. www.usa-taekwondo.us / www.worldtaekwondo.org

• Nury Criollo, Silver Spring, Md., 3rd Class World Taekwondo International Poomsae (Forms) Referee and World Taekwondo International Kyorugi (Sparring) Referee;

• Freddie McDonald, Swansboro, NC, World Taekwondo International Referee-3rd Class;

• Joshua Kim, Great Neck, NY, USA Taekwondo National Referee;

• Marvin Bozarth, Yorktown, Va., USA Taekwondo National Referee;

• Howard Simmons, Richlands, NC, USA Taekwondo National Referee;

• Alex Atanasov, Herndon, Va., Co-founder of TKD Connect Registration System

• Marc Grenier, Fredericksburg, Va., Daedo Sparing Scoring System provider; Producer of Spar Wars Taekwondo Tournaments;

• Angelique Seymour, Fayetteville, NC, former USA Taekwondo Jr. Olympic Taekwondo Poomsae Silver Medalist, (2nd out of 39 states), and former Collegiate scholar Golf champion,

The mission of World Taekwondo is to provide effective international governance of Taekwondo as an Olympic sport and Paralympic sport. The envisioned objectives of World Taekwondo are to promote, expand, and improve worldwide the practice of Taekwondo in light of its educational, cultural, and sports values and to promote fair play, youth development, and education as well as to encourage peace and cooperation through participation in sports.

The purpose of USA Taekwondo is to inspire United States athletes to achieve sustained competitive excellence in the sport of Taekwondo in the United States and to serve as the National Governing Body for the sport of Taekwondo under the authority of the United States Olympic Committee.

The BODYARMOR State Games are North Carolina’s largest multi-sport festival and one of the largest State Games programs in the United States. This annual event features over 12,000 athletes of all ages and abilities competing in more than 30 different sports.