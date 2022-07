West Duplin 12U All Stars team finished first runner-up in the North Carolina Dixie Youth D2 Majors division and received the sportsmanship trophy. The team will now be heading to the World Series in Anderson, S.C., on July 29. Four members of the team are Harrells Christian Academy students, including Brantley Frederick, Holden Cline, Reece Wells, and Drake Mobley.