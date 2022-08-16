Fourth event held at Dark Horse Stadium

Eleven teams played the “world’s most popular sport” in Sampson County. The venue was Dark Horse Stadium in Clinton and it was a beautifully mild Saturday. Each of the five Sampson County teams played three games a piece. All teams showed great heart playing in this scrimmage setting. Only 40 minutes per game and every team played until the final whistle.

Union played their hearts out. Coach David Ameen’s Spartans played well, trying to keep play in motion. Their goalie made a few notable saves. As the day wore on, the Spartans showed more energy and were making decent plays. Last year, the Spartans went 2-12 and were 6th in the conference with a 1-9 record. The Spartans first game is on Aug. 22 at 6 p.m. at West Bladen.

Midway defensive men stood tall for most of the scrimmage. The strikers remained slow going up the field. The defense continued to keep the opposition at bay forcing them to take risky shots because the middle was closed. In the ‘21 season, Midway posted a decent 10-9-1 while placing 5th in the conference with a 4-6 record. Coach Russell Warren and the Raiders first game is on Aug. 15 at 6 p.m. at home against Hobbton.

The Hobbton Wildcats remained disciplined while they continued to press upfield. The squad remained unchanged in their next games, keeping balanced play throughout the jamboree. The previous season Hobbton garnered a 5-16 overall placing 5th in their conference with a 2-8 record. Coach Jonathon Jacobs and his Wildcats first game is on Aug. 15 at 6 p.m. at Midway.

Coach Jay Faircloth and Lakewood Leopards played Clinton in their first game. They held their own against Clinton with their goalie making some terrific saves. As the Jamboree went on the Leopards showed progress. Tightening up the weak hole in the center and taking more initiative pushing the ball upfield. Last season, they went 9-10-1 while posting a decent conference 3rd place with a record of 6-4. The Leopards next game is at on Aug. 24 at 6 p.m. at Midway.

Coach Brad Spell and the Dark Horses of Clinton displayed athleticism on both offense and defense. Their play kept Lakewood on the defensive for the majority of their first match with accurate passing and well place corner kicks. The ‘21 season record was a resounding 19-3-2 and a 9-0 record for the conference taking first place. The Dark Horses first game is on Aug. 15 at 6 p.m. at Whiteville.

The Saturday remained nice and players from all sides showed excellent sportsmanship. Crowds gathered to watch these young men compete for their schools. Coach Brad Spell had a few words to share about the entire event.

“Just happy this has been the fourth year we’ve done this. Support has been good, crowds been good and more importantly the weather has been good. I’ve been pleased with the competition. Been pleased with competition, coaches and the teams. It’s just been a good turn out. I hope to keep this thing goin’. I mean Jonathon Jacobs, the Hobbton coach helps me get this thing organized, each and every year. Just happy to run it and happy for our county. Basically, ya know just getting everyone ready for the season.”

