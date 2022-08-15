I moved to Roseboro, North Carolina, last month. My dad offered me refuge during my lowest period financially. I packed up my old Class A RV and lumbered my way from Florida to North Carolina. I prayed that my RV wouldn’t let me down on the way as she threw a “check engine” light every five minutes or so.

All along the interstate, as cars passed by, I imagined what I would do in the case of a blowout. With no AC, I sweat through my shirt, my hands cramped as I gripped the wheel tightly, trying to hold on through the mounds of sweat. Somewhere between Jacksonville and Savannah, I just took my shirt off.

My dog, Thor, in his all black coat, felt the worst of it. His water was warm and had no way to alleviate the heat. Saliva dripping from his mouth at a rate that had me worried, but he was a champion.

I was chasing a dream. Putting words to paper and reaching an audience was my goal. There is this need for my work to be read by the the masses. It was Hitchens and Vidal that brought me to appreciate the craft of writing. Both gentlemen were able to eloquently convey a story.

These gentlemen, however, weren’t sports writers. What brought me to sports journalism? I admit my love for sports commentary came from Jim Ross and Larry “The King” Lawler, who set me on this path. Those men brought a sport (yes, it’s a sport. You get slammed on a mat, hit with a chair or put through a table, it hurts. You can’t fake gravity and inertia) and made it exciting! I understood they weren’t actually punching each other, but it was easier to suspend disbelief with them at the commentary table.

Nowadays, I struggle to enjoy my favorite team because of the onslaught of ads, timeouts and booth reviews. I’m a huge Denver Broncos fan and I can barely get through a game. The game has been overrun by advertising. I can’t escape into a game when every couple of minutes a pharmaceutical ad is ran. I don’t have diabetes, I just want to watch the game.

Wrestling is different. The commentary keeps me hooked and reminds me why I’m escaping for a bit. I want to forget, at least for a while, the stress of everyday life. I don’t want to acknowledge my debt or past mistakes, I want to enjoy the game uninhibitedly. When I hear Good ‘Ol Jim Ross declare a match to be a slobber-knocker, I’m involved. You hear the audience engaged the roar of chants, praise and boos. You walk away feeling something, not necessarily your default win or loss feeling, but something different, elation.

You walk away with a story. A chapter that needs to be finished. You just watched the bad guy win dirty and the hero lying helplessly in the squared circle. For those moments, there is a true human feeling. We’ve all been beaten down by life. We’ve all had a bad boss or suck-up co-worker. However, when you see someone go after the “boss,” you relate to that. When Stone Cold Steve Austin defied the boss time and time again, we are reminded to stand up for ourselves. There is a catharsis to seeing someone do something we can’t. It empowers us, the same way an inspiring NFL rags-to-riches tale reminds everyone that anything is possible. Enter Kurt Warner.

After failing to make it his first go-around, he worked at a local grocery store. I wondered what was going through his mind as he stocked shelves. I can reasonably assume he wasn’t expecting to go on and win a Super Bowl his first season as a starter. I remember watching Kurt Warner lead “The Greatest Show on Turf” to the greatest stage in sports in America. No one knew who this guy was but he was playing like he had something to prove. That hunger for something beyond mediocrity; that hunger that pushes humanity to new heights.

Once I arrived in Roseboro, I realized just how hungry I’d become. After my time in the service, I knew I needed something more. My thoughts began to pour on the page. I never could have imagined that I’d land here. I never saw myself as a sports journalist. It’s those key memories, Warner throwing a deep ball to Isaac Bruce, Steve Austin beating up the boss Vince McMahon, Peyton Manning leading his team to the Super Bowl his last year, Hulk Hogan slamming the 8th Wonder of the World. We watch sports to remind us the impossible can be done. We watch for wonderment and inspiration.

A story is only as good as the one telling the tale. I can only hope that my words will inspire others to take a risk, seek the impossible and come out on top. I hope to do Sampson County sports justice and bring a fresh take to my new audience.

Thank you for the opportunity. It is an honor and privilege to write for The Sampson Independent. I am confident I can deliver quality sports writing to you, the reader. We all have to start somewhere. As I write this piece, I have no idea how this written work will shape my future. Like Warner, my journey has just begun.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected]