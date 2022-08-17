New Raiders football coach optimistic heading into Week 1

Kyle Stevens is entering his first year as the Midway Raiders new head football coach. He has been living in North Carolina for nine years now, and this is his first time in this role, but the man from Carlton, Mich., has plenty of experience and knowledge to add to the program.

While working toward a bachelor’s in History from University of Toledo, he started coaching as a varsity DBs coach for Westfield High. After graduating, he moved on as a defensive coordinator for South Johnston. After two years there he took a position in North Johnston along with future Midway coach Cory Barnes, where he coached for two years. After four years as defensive coordinator at Holly Springs, he took the opportunity and landed the role as head coach at Midway.

Coming from a 4A school to a 2A brings a different perspective. Throughout his coaching career so far he has specialized in offensive line and defensive schemes. The season hasn’t even started yet, but there are still some challenges he noted when talking with The Sampson Independent.

“It’s) just (about) remembering to be on both sides,’ Stevens stated. “Normally in practice as a defensive coordinator, you wanna win every time you scrimmage each other. You wanna beat the offense — that’s counter productive being a head coach. Whichever unit you beat you gotta turn around and fix, and just balance out practice.”

“It’s no secret, defensively we struggled last year,” the coach continued. “We’re really working on bringing the defense to the same caliber as the offense.”

Stevens’ experience on the defense and O-line will be a great upgrade to the program. He noted that he had always had the passion for football strategy and loves the competition, a trait that separates fans from coaches. Stevens informed the SI that he had always had this drive for coaching.

Stevens has the kind of experience and drive that he hopes to see bring the program to new heights. Hobbton and Midway have a historic rivalry, one that will be renewed on Friday in the first game of the season. Last year, between the two teams, they scored 153 points in a four-hour clash. Stevens will have his hands full with this being his first game as a head coach, yet he remains undeterred.

“I believe we can beat all the teams on the schedule,” he stated. “Not saying we will, but we can.”

That journey will begin with the Week 1 game against the Hobbton Wildcats, set for 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at Raider Stadium.

