Spartans back on field after hiatus last year

The Union Spartans line up against the West Columbus Vikings in southern Sampson County on Friday night.

The Union homecoming was not what the Spartans faithful hoped for, falling at the hands of West Columbus by the final of 55-0.

The Spartans maintained composure out on the field, but West Columbus was a bigger, faster and stronger team. The first two quarters West Columbus had their way, scoring 42 unanswered. The third quarter, Union held their own until a breakout run by West Columbus put them at the goal line. The Spartans held the line, but only for two downs as the Vikings pounded it in.

As the third quarter drew to a close, the Vikings scored one more touchdown. This would be the last score of the game, making the final score 55-0.

The Spartans had a couple of good runs with Rayshawn Moon. Their QB Jordan McCoogan also had some flashes of athleticism, but all this wasn’t enough to put a dent in the goose egg on the scoreboard.

Union didn’t play last year, so this new crew has a learning curve with which they and the coach staff are dealing. The penalties that worried Coach Doug Burley in the jamboree weren’t an issue in Friday’s game, as the team recorded just one false start.

When discussing next week, Burley said this, “It don’t get easier, we’ve got Pender next week. It starts with our community. We need to get better about tackling. We’ve got key positions with freshmen; it’s inexperience.”

Union will be traveling to Burgaw to face Pender next Friday at 7 p.m.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey @ [email protected]