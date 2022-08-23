Leopards run away behind stout defense, unstoppable offense

The Lakewood Leopards were at home Friday in their season opener against the Spring Creek Gators. The rain let up enough to get the game underway, but ultimately it didn’t end up being much of a game. There was a stout Leopards defense protecting the home field to go with a lot of offense, as they ran away for a big 52-0 home win to open the season over Spring Creek.

The defense for the Leopards was strong out of the gate, keeping the Gators out of the end zone, allowing the offense to score the first TD of the game. A 25-yard throw by Kollin Hunter connected to Dontavius Smith. The Leopards continued to hold the Gators down. Around the 4-minute mark, a hand off to Tony Freeman turned into a 45-yard run for a touchdown. The Gators had no answer as at the end of the first, the Leopard leading 16-0.

At the start of the second quarter, the offense was firing with a 25-yard TD pass to Tony Freeman. During the ensuing kickoff, the Gators fumbled the return and the Leopards recovered setting up for another score at the opponent’s 30-yard line. They scored on the next play with Freeman on the run.

After another 4-and-out, Bobby Henry would break out a 50-yard TD. After the kickoff, Spring Creek’s trouble continued as Landon Neal broke free earning a sack for a four yard loss. Forcing a four and out and giving the ball back to the Leopards who wasted no time and scored again this time by Chris Carr with a 30 yard run.

The Gators received the ball on the kickoff and ran it out to the 30 yard line. After a failed run, the Gator’s QB set up under center. After the hard count, the QB couldn’t keep the ball. Before he could even react, Senior David Melvin pushed through and jumped on it, giving the ball back to the Leopards.

The defense continued to smother the Gators as they forced a fumble on the kick return and Chris Carr recovered it. By the end of the first half, the score was 42-0.

Walking into the second half, the game remained much the same. The Leopards remained stingy keeping the Gators off the scoreboard. Lakewood drained the clock in the fourth scoring one more TD, to bring the final score 52-0.

Coach Barrett Sloan was pleased with the game. He mentioned Landon Neal, who was playing his first game on Friday. Neal recorded seven tackles, a forced fumble and a sack. He called out his linebacker corps, which made some big plays. Heath Britt had four tackles and two force fumbles. Nakai Owens had six tackles.

He also praised his running back crew for the run game. Freeman ran four times, racking up 133 yards. Bobby Henry had 100 yards on two carries. Chris Carr ran four times for 80 yards.

When talking about next week, Sloan said, “The first road game is always gonna be a worry. You worry about how your kids will respond. We’re out in Trenton about 45 minutes away. We just gotta make sure we execute.”

Lakewood is on the road against Jones on Friday at 7 p.m.

