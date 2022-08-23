Unbeaten Clinton defeats Lakewood in rematch

Clinton and Lakewood faced off last week, with the Lady Horses winning, 3-1. It was a quick rematch as the squads met again Monday, the Horses riding consecutive wins and the Leopards looking to rebound from back-to-back losses. This time, Lakewood dropped all sets and fell on the wrong side of a 3-0 sweep.

In the first set, the Leopards weren’t backing down with a couple of long volleys to keep the match managable. The Horses gained steam and quickly pulled away. The Leopard blockers got their hands on many shots but they still got through. There were multiple miscues on the Leopards’ side as the Lady Horses trotted on to a first set victory, 25-11.

The second set had some more action as Clinton continued to build upon their lead, at one point outscoring Lakewood 16-7. The last volley in the set was a thrilling one. A save from Clinton junior Sofia Jackson in the corner kept the play alive. Lakewood returned with a save of their own that led to a spike from the Clinton side, shutting down the volley and clinching the second set for Clinton, 25-11.

The third set didn’t fare much better for the Lady Leopards. The Dark Horses used a 12-2 run in the third set. The Leopards fought hard and got six points straight after that, but points became few and far between. The third set ended with Clinton winning the third set by another score of 25-11.

Clinton won the match 3-0 and the series 6-1.

“If we played like that the last two games, we wouldn’t have been close to anyone,” said Clinton head coach Jennifer Edgerton. “We finally clicked tonight. All the girls did something exceptional.”

Said Lakewood head coach Angela Neal, “It just didn’t go the way we wanted it to.”

The undefeated Lady Horses will be traveling to East Duplin this Monday, Aug. 29. The match begins at 6 p.m.

The Leopards were set to be at home Tuesday against North Brunswick, looking to snap the losing streak.

