The Sampson Independent and Performance Ford/CDJ are providing a unique glimpse into the world of local sports with its new online offering “Sport Shorts,” which premiered on the Independent’s website, clintonnc.com, late last week.

“Sports Shorts” will feature sports editor Anthony McConnaughey as well as sports writers David Johnson and Daron Barefoot, conducting interviews with football, volleyball and soccer coaches and players, previewing upcoming games, discussing player strengths and highlighting tidbits from each week’s games.

The video shorts are meant to serve as a complement to the print and online coverage of high school, middle school and even recreation games.

“We are thrilled to offer this new component on our website, and we are particularly excited to be able to promote our local teams and players in another positive way,” said Independent General Manager Sherry Matthews. “This just extends our commitment to local coverage from the page to the screen via our website and our YouTube Channel.

While the “Sports Shorts” initial offerings will focus on high school sports, Matthews said the opportunities to expand are endless and something she wants the chance to do as a fledgling idea moves into a full-blown feature offered weekly, potentially daily, on the clintonnc.com website.

Matthews said the newspaper, with its variety of platform offerings — from print and e-newsletter to the website — provides readers multiple ways to get the latest in local news and sports.

“We realize and appreciate that we have many audiences, and our varied platforms are intended to reach those audiences and meet their needs. “Sports Shorts,” is just another way to provide strong local coverage of events that matter to our readers and online viewers.”

She also touted the partnership with Performance Ford and Performance Chrysler Dodge Jeep for making a shiny new idea a reality.

“I cannot thank the folks at Performance enough for their commitment to this project. They are such a community-oriented group of folks, and they love doing things that promote young people. When I pitched the idea of doing something to highlight kids through sports videos, they jumped at the chance to become a part of the project.”

Video-minded content created to reach consumers and the community-minded in its attempt to promote the positive things that go on in the community, Performance, marketing director Rusty Jackson said, seemed the perfect fit for the “Sports Shorts” idea.

“We love video,” Jackson attested, adding that she also loves reaching out through the print medium as well. “Anything we can do to promote the community, we are excited to do. And we have a blast making videos as well, like the 15-second spots you see before the ‘Sports Shorts,’ videos.

“Terry Lee is a one-take wonder. I can take my time, write a script, time it out and make sure the message we want to convey is clear. I usually give Terry the script a few days before but on the day of the shoot, we start rolling and Terry just starts smiling and talking. The message is there but not the script. In his Southern charm, it is actually 10 times better than the original,” Jackson said.

And she is thrilled at how the new Independent’s “Sports Shorts” videos are coming together and promoting young people and the local sports people love to follow. “It’s just great. When I first saw it I went ‘Wow,” this is great,” Jackson said.

Watch The Independent’s social media pages for teasers on what videos to watch for each week on “Sports Shorts,” and Matthews encouraged viewers to drop by Performance Ford or CDJR and let them know how much you like the videos.

“We believe these videos will enhance our website, promote local sports, and offer another platform both for advertisers and viewers. We are so appreciative to Terry Lee, Rusty and the entire Performance team for helping us make this possible. This is the beginning of something special,” Matthews said.