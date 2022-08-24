Clinton rallies, but fall in final minute to Spring Creek

Spring Creek came in to Dark Horse Stadium looking to play on Monday, scoring in the first five minutes of the game. The Dark Horses made some good headway, showing their teeth in the second half and rallying to tie up the match in a back-and-forth affair, but ultimately couldn’t come away with the victory, falling 4-3.

It was a rare occurrence for the Clinton Dark Horses, as the Horses couldn’t gain traction in the first half at home, Unable to generate any offense of their own, Clinton gave up another goal right before the end of the half, finding themselves down 2-0 to Spring Creek at the break.

Walking into the second half, Clinton showed better passing and they began to push back. They scored quickly off a penalty kick by striker Addiel Avellaneda, kicking off the Dark Horses comeback. Shortly after the penalty kick, Gators midfielder Homar Castro made a shot off a free kick burying it in the top right corner, making it 3-1 Gators.

After back and forth play, Avellaneda maneuvered up the center, splitting the Gators defensive line to score his second goal of the night. The Horses continued to fight hard throughout the second half, keeping the pressure on the visitors. Eventually, the Gators caved. Back-to-back corner kicks made it hard for the Gators to get out of their own box. This led to a costly handball penalty against the Gators, after which Daniel Adasiak buried the subsequent penalty kick in the bottom left, evening the score 3-3.

After a hotly-contested second half, toward the end of the match, Clinton couldn’t get the ball back on the offense and allowed a goal in the final minute of play, resulting in a Clinton loss at home 4-3.

“I was very disappointed in the first half because of our attitude,” Clinton coach Brad Spell said. “We won 9-0 against two teams early on. I wanted to see how we’d react in a close one and we didn’t react the right way. The second half was a lot better. Our attitude and work ethic, and fighting. Especially coming from 3-1 and tying them up.”

Spring Creek’s record is even on the season at 2-2, but the Gators went 16-3-1 last year, including a perfect 10-0 in conference. Monday’s loss was the first of the season for Clinton, which is 2-1 on the season.

The coach is anxious to go back to practice and start anew. “I wanna see how we’re gonna bounce back. You can’t dwell on it.”

The Dark Horses were set to travel to East Duplin on Wednesday. The match starts at 6 p.m.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected]