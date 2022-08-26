Wildcats lose to St. Pauls, drop to 0-2

The Hobbton Wildcat soccer team took a second loss on the season Tuesday, a 2-0 defeat at the hands of St. Pauls High School.

The first 40 minutes were back and forth. The Wildcats and St. Pauls were each unwilling to give an inch to their opposition. Both teams walked off the field at the end of the half deadlocked at 0-0. The last 40 minutes were a different story. St. Pauls racked up two goals and held their lead to the eventual final.

“The first half was pretty even for both teams,” commented Hobbton coach Jonathan Jacobs. “I thought we were in the game till we allowed a goal to go in. After that, it was hard for us to find our foot back into the game. We know what we have got to do and we are working on it every day at practice.”

The Wildcats are now 0-2 on the season. The Wildcats were set to play again Friday against Southern Wake at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary. See clintonnc.com for results.

