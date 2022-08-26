Unbeaten Bulldogs drop Lady Spartans to 2-2

The Union Lady Spartans faced off against Wallace Rose-Hill earlier this week. It took four hard fought sets for the Bulldogs to win, 3-1.

In the first set, the 15 serves went back and forth, both teams weren’t pulling in punches. Union stayed close to the Bulldogs, at 7-8. The Spartans only scored five more points after this as Wallace began to gain traction, Union losing the set 25-13.

Set two was different, the tension high as Union came with seemingly a different attitude. They ran out of the gate quickly, outscoring Wallace 6-2 in the first eight serves. Everything was clicking on the Spartans’ side, Wallace didn’t have an answer as they called timeout. The score was 12-7. They’d only score seven more points in this set. The Spartans front three had blocked shots in a row during one of the volleys and a couple hard pinpoint spikes caught Wallace napping. Lady Spartans were sharp on their way a 25-14 second-set victory, tying up the match.

Set three was a lot closer, each team tying the game up. Scores like 5-5, 9-9 and 12-12 tell the story. The Spartans pulled out all the stops with diving saves and coordinated setups that kept the game flowing. Morgan Smith had kept the play going twice with two last second volleys that kept the Spartans alive. Adrienne Barbour and Hailey King made plenty of blocks to keep it close. The Bulldogs had to fight to win this set 25-18.

The fourth, and ultimately final, set looked like the last, but Union couldn’t keep up, only tying twice in the match at 8-8 and 10-10. With the score at 12-19, the Bulldogs still had a fight on their hands. Each point up to end was contended for, yet the Spartans ran out of steam. The final score of the set was 25-17, Bulldogs.

The Lady Spartans fall to 2-2 and the Lady Bulldogs remain undefeated at 3-0.

“We went against a really strong 2A team,” Coach Blake Travers said. “We wanna challenge ourselves early in the schedule, so we can get ready for our conference schedule. We gotta be more aggressive hitting. I thought our passing good, our serving was good. We need to capitalize when we come off a good set, like getting a more aggressive attack.”

Union’s next game is set for Aug. 30 against Pender at 6 p.m.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected]