Clinton even on season after defeat

The house was packed as the Clinton Dark Horses hit the road to take on the Wallace-Rose Hill Bulldogs in a massive rivalry. The Bulldogs would defend their home field, capitalizing on some Clinton miscues en route to a 35-18 victory over the Horses.

On the Dark Horses’ first play, Amaris Williams went for a 30-yard carry. After getting close to a score, Josiah McLaurin fumbled at the 5 in Bulldog territory. Wallace struggled and went 3-and-out, then punted. After a turnover on downs by Clinton, the Bulldogs pressed upfield. The Dark Horses had the ground covered, but the air was clear and open, allowing Wallace to score off a 25-yard touchdown

Clinton tried to rally and had an explosive run by McLaurin for 35 yards. It was to no avail. The total at the end of the first was 7-0, Wallace.

The second quarter started off well by Clinton, who methodically moved it up the field until an untimely fumble by McLaurin. The Dark Horse defense again stood tall, forcing a punt.

Deep in their own territory, they faced heavy resistance. A nice run sent them ahead a little and then, after a few modest runs, Clinton exploded. QB Nydarion Blackwell squeezed through the pile and ran it in from 60 yards out. They wouldn’t succeed with the extra point try, leaving it at 7-6, Wallace.

The Bulldogs would make headway off a big run in the ensuing drive, but the Clinton defense stood tall, forcing a fumble and recovering it on their own 36. Clinton got a break when the Bulldogs dropped an interception. The very next play, Blackwell would fumble and Clinton’s Samir Register would recover it. The half ended with the score still 7-6 in favor of the home team.

After the half, both teams would fight for the next touchdown. The Bulldogs would catch a break, midway through the third, on a big time run, putting them deep in Clinton territory at the 5. They’d score on the next run, making it 14-6. The Dark Horses would get stopped on the next possession, sending a punt short and allowing for optimum field position for Wallace. The Bulldogs would take advantage, breaking off another big run to the Clinton 5-yard line. The Bulldogs scored the following play and converted the two point try, making it 22-6 with 2:22 left in the third.

Clinton struck quickly with a run by Jeffrey Arnette for 20 yards, followed by another strong run by Josiah Robinson. The quarter ended with Clinton on the Bulldogs 10-yard line, facing a 22-6 deficit.

At the start of the fourth, Clinton finished what they started with a touchdown run by Amaris Williams. Clinton was stopped again on the two-point attempt, bringing the score to 22-12.

Wallace relentlessly ran the football, the Dark Horses struggling to shut it down, leading to another Wallace score, 28-12. The next drive, Clinton’s offensive game turned, busting out two strong plays from Arnette and McLaurin on the ground. They capped off the drive with a Blackwell touchdown run for 10 yards, leaving the score at 28-18 with five left in the fourth after another failed conversion.

Wallace-Rose Hill’s run game continued with a hard fought 30-yard run for a touchdown, furthering their lead 17 points. The score with four minutes left was 35-18. The final Clinton drive ended sourly. Blackwell ran for 37 yards only for a costly miscue as the snap sailed over Blackwell’s head. The Horses recovered and went for it on fourth down, but couldn’t connect. The Bulldogs ran out the clock to claim the win.

“It was two top teams playing,” said Clinton coach Cory Johnson. “We ran the ball real well tonight, just too many turnovers, couldn’t overcome them. Halftime adjustments were good and hats off to Coach Moxinger and our eight-man front. We gotta learn from our mistakes.”

The Dark Horses are 1-1 early in the season. They will have a chance to avenge this loss at home next week against E.E. Smith. The game is set for this Friday, Sept. 2, at 7 p.m.

