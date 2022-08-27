In volleyball, Lady Raiders still unbeaten

Gavin Warren dribbles the ball up the sideline, looking for an open man in the center.

It’s been a busy week of athletics for the Midway Raiders as both their soccer and volleyball teams participated in a number of events. For the Lady Raiders volleyball team, they remain undefeated with back-to-back-to-back wins over Harnett Central, Cape Fear, and Lakewood. While the Midway soccer boys went 1-1, losing 3-0 at Triton on Tuesday and posting a 6-0 victory over Lakewood on Wednesday.

Soccer

After dropping Tuesday’s match against the Hawks, the Raiders turned right around on Wednesday and hosted old rival Lakewood out on the soccer field. Midway struck quickly in the match and never really looked back, cruising off to victory at 6-0.

Their first goal of the game came off the foot of Jayden Diaz-Espino. The Raiders were applying early pressure when Diaz-Espino came free out front of the Leopards goal. Christopher Gonzalez crossed a pass his way and Diaz-Espino finished it for a 1-0 lead with just one minute gone in the contest.

The score rested at 1-0 for several minutes as Lakewood turned away several Midway shots on goal. The Raiders really controlled the pace throughout much of the half and as such, the Leopards frequently found themselves on the defensive.

With 20:36 left on the clock, Diaz-Espino got himself in the stat-book once again, but this time in the form of an assist when he and Abraham Florido hooked up for another goal to make it 2-0.

In the latter stages of the first half, the Raiders really got their offense cranking with Gonzalez tallying a goal from the left side, taking an assist from Gavin Warren with 2:17 left on the clock. Alfredo Osorio Martinez scored one more goal, sent a shot in from dead-center, which deflected off of a Lakewood player and slid just past the Leopards goalkeeper. With all of that, the halftime margin was 4-0.

Out of the break, the Raiders got another two quick goals to run their lead to 6-0. At 33:11, Warren fired a shot into the net before Luke McCray sunk Midway’s final goal, off an assist from Luis Florido to make it 6-0.

From there, a bunch of the Raiders reserve players got into the action and finished the shutout victory.

With the win, Midway is now 2-1 overall on the young season. Lakewood, meanwhile, is 1-1-1. The Leopards are set to host Pender on Monday while Midway will host Triton. Game time for both teams is 6 p.m.

Volleyball

The Lady Raiders got three sweeping wins this week, taking a 3-0 victory at Harnett Central, a 3-0 victory at Cape Fear, and a 3-0 victory against Lakewood. With these three wins, Midway is 5-0 overall and is set to travel to Whiteville on Monday before returning home on Wednesday, hosting Triton. The Lady Raiders will also be in action on Thursday, kicking off SAC-7 Conference play against East Bladen. Game times for all three games are 6 p.m.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected]