Wildcats even on season after loss to Trask

Bobby Dial looks for scarce running room. He had 160 yards on 24 touches on Friday.

The Hobbton Wildcats had a hard time handling the Trask Titans in Friday night’s high school football action. The Wildcats came up short, 52-34, against a determined Titans team who hasn’t had much luck in years past.

“Hats off to Trask,” commented Hobbton coach Joe Salas. “They are very physical. They executed their game plan but honestly we feel like Hobbton beat Hobbton tonight. We had too many mistakes on offense, poor tackling on defense and mistakes on special teams. If we want to be a championship level team those are things we have to fix and we gotta fix them fast because we have a lot of good teams coming up. Our kids fought, they fought the whole time; but, when you are dealing with a smash-mouth team that is shrinking the game, you have to execute when you get the chance.We missed our chances. I feel like Tiger Woods, we had some good looks at birdies and we missed them. We gotta make sure we take our good looks from now on.”

The Wildcats had first chance and converted scoring with 9:22 left in the first quarter on a 1-yard run by Bobby Dial. The extra point attempt was partially block and was missed.

Trask took the kick off starting at their 25-yard line. The scored with 7:03 left in the quarter. The converted the PAT on a run to go up 8-6.

The Wildcats started over but lost an interception at their 49-yard line. Trask turned that into a second score with just over four minutes left. With the PAT run, they held a 16-6 lead over the Wildcats.

Late in the quarter, the Wildcats suffered a bad snap from center, on a promising fourth down play to turn the ball over at the Trask 27-yard line.

The Wildcat defense bowed their neck and stopped the Titans on that possession early in the second quarter. The Wildcats got their next score on a 51-yard pass from Cole Weeks to Garrett Britt. The PAT was good on a run by Dial moving the score to 16-14 Trask midway the second quarter.

The Wildcats stopped the Titans once again late in the second quarter and were moving the ball when time expired. The halftime score was 16-14, Trask

Trask had first chance starting the second half. The quickly added to their lead scoring with 10:20 left in the third quarter. With the PAT they had a 24-14 lead over the Wildcats.

Shortly after the Trask score, the Wildcats scored again on a 51-yard scamper by Dial to cut the margin to 24-20. The PAT was stopped on a run.

The Wildcats began to self destruct for a time in the third quarter. After the Trask score, the Wildcats lost a fumble giving Trask possession at the Wildcat 25-yard line. A quick score gave Trask a 32-20 lead.

Trask scored again with 7:27 left in the third quarter to go up 38-20. Another three and out by the Wildcats gave Trask another scoring opportunity which they capitalized on going up 46-20 with 4:04 left in the third quarter.

With 1:52 left in the third quarter, the Wildcats scored on pass from Weeks to Ashawd Wynn for a 46-26 game. With the PAT by Dial, the score was 46-28

The Wildcats got back on track in the fourth quarter forcing a Trask turnover on downs with 9:50 left in the game.

The Wildcats were moving down the field aided by a 50-yard pass play from Weeks to Britt to put the Wildcats on the Trask 25-yard line. However, the drive died on on a fourth down incomplete pass.

Trask got their final score of the game with three minutes left. The defense shut down the PAT attempt leaving the score at 52-28.

With 2:41 left, the Weeks-Britt combination led to a 45-yard pass to change the score to 52-34, which turned out to be the final as Trask killed the clock on the ensuing possession.

Hobbton record falls even to 1-1. They will have a chance to improve upon that against on Thursday, Sept. 1, at 7 p.m.