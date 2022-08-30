South Brunswick piles on points, drops Raiders

The Midway Raiders hit the field again this past Friday night, taking on South Brunswick in gridiron action. The results this week were similar to week one as the Raiders fell in defeat, losing 44-26 to the Cougars.

The first portion of the first quarter was a defensive battle that saw both teams struggle offensively on their respective first possessions. Following a Midway punt, the Cougars were lined up for their second offensive series of the game.

On this possession, South Brunswick got a long pass play, which eventually set up a touchdown run inside the 5-yard line by Ethan Overton to put the Cougars up 7-0 with 4:25 left in the first quarter. Midway, though, answered back. After starting on their own 35-yard line, a big pass from Casey Culbreth to Trey Gregory helped set the Raiders up for the equalizer. Josh Lupo broke through the defense on a 16-yard run, finding the end zone for the score. Midway’s PAT was good, and at the end of the first quarter, the score was tied 7-7.

Overton, however, was a force to be reckoned with for the South Brunswick offense. Midway’s offense sputtered throughout most of the second quarter, which allowed South Brunswick to pile on the points and break things open. Overton had back-to-back touchdowns of 11 and nine yards to put the score at 21-7. Then, Jordan Davis hauled in a 61-yard touchdown pass with 3:07 left before halftime to make things 28-7.

Midway ended that streak when Culbreth found Gregory on a 35-yard touchdown hook up, bringing the score back to 28-14. With 1:03 left on the clock, South Brunswick quickly worked their way down into Raiders territory. With barely any time left on the clock, Dow Pender kicked a 38-yard field goal as time expired, giving South Brunswick a 31-14 lead at the break.

Midway quickly made things interesting to start out the second half. Just under two minutes into the half, Culbreth hit Lupo on a slant-pass in the middle of the field, who blazed by the pursuing defenders and was off to the races. He scampered a total of 69 yards for the score and the Raiders were right back in the mix at 31-20. Midway then recovered the onside kick, putting themselves in great field position at the Cougars 43-yard line. Unfortunately for them, though, Midway was unable to convert as their drive stalled at the South Brunswick 6-yard line.

The Cougars began their march the other way, driving deep into Raiders territory before their drive also ran out of gas. At the end of the third quarter, the score sat at 31-20, but Midway was threatening.

At the start of the fourth quarter, the Raiders found the endzone again with Cody Ammons barreling in from the 11-yard line. The extra point, for the second time in a row, missed and the score stalled at 31-26 with 11:54 left in the game.

From there, South Brunswick’s defense stepped up and was able to hold the Midway offense at bay. The Raiders would get no more scores while the Cougars tacked on two more touchdowns, including a demoralizing 95-yard touchdown pass by Davis on third down with 2:59 left in the game. This was the exclamation point as South held on for the 44-26 victory.

After the game, Midway head coach Kyle Stevens was in good spirits. He highlighted the big night that Lupo and Gregory had, while also crediting Ammons for his role in effectively carrying the ball alongside Gregory. Stevens also acknowledged that he didn’t think the 44-26 final was indicative of just how competitive this game truly was. Stats for the game were unavailable.

With the loss, Midway is now 0-2 to start the season as they prepare for their first road game this Friday night at South Lenoir.