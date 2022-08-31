The football season is cruising right along as our local teams now head into Week 3. With the Labor Day Weekend coming up, we have games on two nights this week, some teams playing Thursday while the rest of the crew stayed with Friday night. For this week’s Game of the Week, it is still slated for Friday night. Let’s dive on in see what can be expected this week.

Lakewood at Lejeune (Thursday)

So far this season, the Leopards have posted two big wins over their opponents, most recently a 40-7 victory over Jones County. Honestly, it’d be pretty surprising if Lakewood doesn’t pick up another big win this week over Lejeune For starters, the Leopards have already blown out Spring Creek, who just posted a 28-26 victory over the Devil Pups. Lejeune hasn’t won a game since 2019 and it’s pretty unlikely that that changes this week. Stats for the Devil Pups are unavailable but for Lakewood, they have a handful of players that stand out. Quarterback Kollin Hunter is 9-of-12 passing on the season, accumulating 220 total yards and five touchdowns. On the ground, Bobby Henry and Tony Freeman lead the way with 231 and 188 total yards respectively. Sophomore Chris Carr is hot on their heels with 151 total yards. Thursday night could potentially be a quick night in Lejeune – one that produces another big Leopards victory.

If you’re planning on making a trip, plan on arriving at the game an hour early. Lejeune is on base and you will have to pass through security. Game time is set for 7 p.m.

Hobbton vs East Columbus (Thursday)

The Wildcats are coming off a surprising loss to Trask last week – a team that was enduring a long losing streak. Hobbton head coach Joe Salas was quoted as saying “Hobbton beat Hobbton,” – a clear indicator that the Wildcats suffered some self-inflicted wounds in the form of turnovers. Turnovers were becoming an issue late in their game against Midway and almost cost them the game, but it was suspected that rain was proving to be problematic. Perhaps that wasn’t the issue as these turnovers carried over. It’s quite likely the Hobbton coaching staff is addressing ball control this week as the Wildcats prepare to host East Columbus, a team that comes in at 0-1 on the season following a 33-8 loss to Wilson Prep. Nothing went right in that game from the Gators as they only totaled 77 yards of total offense. Can they find a little more production this time around? And can Hobbton overcome the turnover bug? Both teams need a win Thursday night so this should be a good one over in Newton Grove. Game time is 7 p.m.

Union at Trask

After beating Hobbton last week, Trask will enter this game riding high. After snapping a long losing streak, the Titans can make it 2-0 with a win over Union. For the Spartans, they haven’t had a pleasant return to the football field, not only going 0-2 to kick things off, but they are still in search of their first score of the year. Stats aren’t available for either team but it will be interesting to see how they each respond coming off last week’s games. Game time Friday is 7 p.m.

Clinton vs E.E. Smith

After much hype leading up to last week’s game against Wallace-Rose Hill, the Clinton Dark Horses suffered a 35-18 loss at the hands of their old rival – no doubt a setback in the high expectations they had entering this new season. Now, the Dark Horses will look to bounce back this week against E. E. Smith, a 3A team who comes in at 1-1. After suffering a blowout loss to Seventy First in Week 1, the Golden Bulls bounced back in Week 2, picking up a win against Cape Fear, 26-16. Looking at the stat sheet, it seems that Clinton can expect a blended offense that slightly favors their ground game more so than their passing game. In their two games, E. E. Smith has tallied 173 passing yards against 298 rushing yards. 129 of those passing yards, though, came last week. Perhaps a new threat emerging for the Golden Bulls? They also utilized four different ball-carriers on the ground in that win against the Colts, so, it’ll be interesting to see how their offense fares against the Dark Horses. Clinton sure would love a win to get back on track and you can bet they’ll be looking to put last week’s game further in the rearview mirror. This should be a good one! Game time is 7 p.m.

Midway at South Lenoir

The Raiders are still on the hunt for their first win this season. Even though they lost for the second time in a row last week, Midway’s offense was markedly better in Week 2 against South Brunswick. They got great production both on the ground and through the air as Josh Lupo and Trey Gregory really got things going for the Raiders. Ultimately, in the end, it was the Cougars’ offense that had the more successful night, especially in their passing game. Now, Midway is set to travel to South Lenoir. These two teams have faced off in scrimmages in the past, but this will mark their first in-game meeting as of late. The Blue Devils enter the contest at 1-1, coming off a big win against Jones County in Week 1 and a 33-0 loss to Swansboro last week. Statistically, the Raiders should be preparing for a run-based attack with senior Carson Stroud bearing most of the load. South Lenoir may mix in some passing, but it looks like they’ve enjoyed more success running the ball. Midway sure would like to pick up a win – can they get it done this week? Game time is 7 p.m.

Harrells vs Pamlico

The Harrells Crusaders are back on their home turf in this week’s Game of the Week. After kicking off the season with a win at Parrott Academy, Harrells suffered a loss last week against High Point Christian Academy. The Crusaders had a little bit of a drop-off in their offensive output in their second outing, only posting 56 passing yards but still managing to total up 145 yards on the ground. So far, the Hurricanes haven’t established much defense in the early going of the season, giving up an average of 48 points in their first two games. Harrells’ offense should find similar success, but will their defense be able to outmatch Pamlico’s? Offensively, the Hurricanes have actually performed quite well in their passing attack this season. Wade Whitaker has seen most of the action, going 15-of-25 passing for 387 yards and five touchdowns. Pamlico’s running game is a different story as the Hurricanes have only yielded 98 yards on the season. It’s safe to say that the Crusaders should expect a lot of pass attempts this week. Be sure to catch the rundown from this game in this weekend’s edition! Game time is 7 p.m.