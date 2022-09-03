Clinton takes 4-0 victory after Trask coach ousted, team forfeits

A gentle breeze came in from the east as the Dark Horses warmed up for their home game against the Heide Trask Titans. It was a breathtaking night to be on the pitch, but we wouldn’t get the full 80 minutes. The match would end early on a forfeit by the Titans, after the head coach was ejected from the match. With 65:48 on the clock, Clinton took the win with a 4-0 advantage.

Within the first fifteen minutes of play the tension was high. The Titans and Horses played fiercely as both teams attacked the wings hard, sprinting up and down the pitch. Clinton got time in the opposition’s turf, but missed passes and lethargic play plagued the Horses in the beginning. The Titans pressed on the Horse’s side a bit as well during the first forty, but it was to no avail. Clinton and Trask remained stingy in the first half with both teams only having one shot on goal, making it 0-0.

The second half was vastly different for Clinton. They were passing more and keeping possession. Dan Adasiak scored a goal off a foul kick, burying the ball in the top left corner. It got heated afterwards resulting in the opposing coach receiving a yellow card for his behavior. The game remained contentious every minute as both teams fought for possession. Adasiak scored off a header but a costly offside penalty took the goal back. It didn’t take long for them to rectify the error as Addiel Avellaneda delivered a pass straight to Adasiak who sniped a goal between the keeper and the post, making it his second of the evening.

The intensity continued to mount from there as the Titans charged harder up the field. Clinton’s defense stood tall against Trask as Sebastian Beteta made a sliding tackle that prevented a shot. They rebounded from there as they charged once more up field. Avellaneda sent a pass to Camden Davis who chipped it in the back of the net with 62:28. Making the deficit even larger for the Titans 3-0 after a costly mistake by Trask. They didn’t put their sub in, so they were a man down for the goal. Not seconds later, Davis sent a pass to Avellaneda for another goal, making it 4-0 at 62:41 in the second half. Walker Spell was fouled in the box resulting in a penalty kick. The opposing goalie made a diving save.

The opposing coach was ejected shortly after for unsportsmanlike conduct. The coach kicked cones into the dugout and they forfeited the game at 65:48. The official commented on the event “That his behavior was not tolerated. He was warned in the first half, but after the second time it’s just inappropriate.” The game ended prematurely 4-0 with a Clinton victory.

Coach Brad Spell had this to say about his team’s performance: “I wasn’t happy with the first half. We did some things that we had talked about before. We didn’t communicate, we didn’t follow our principles. I talked with them during the break, not too harshly, but it was a lot better in the second half. We had a little sense of urgency. Our communication was better, our movement was better and we shared the ball. If our guys want something this year, they’ve got to want it, not the coaches.”

Clinton will be on the road next week to take on North Lenoir. The game is set for Tuesday, Sept. 6, at 6 p.m.

