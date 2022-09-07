Lakewood, Midway face off; Clinton at home, Hobbton hits road

Welcome to Week 4, Sampson County football fans! With Harrells Christian Academy and Union off, there’s just three games on the docket this week, including our Game of the Week between county rivals, Lakewood and Midway. Elsewhere, Clinton will host Northside-Jacksonville and Hobbton will travel to Spring Creek.

Let’s dive right in and take a look at this week’s matchups.

Hobbton at Spring Creek

The Wildcats clawed their way back into the win column last week, shredding the visiting East Columbus Gators, 47-6. Junior quarterback Cole Weeks had a solid showing through the air, going 14-of-22 for 189 yards and three touchdowns. He did lose two interceptions, but, at the end of the day, they weren’t costly errors. On the ground, Weeks also had three rushing touchdowns while Bobby Dial had 191 yards on 26 carries. Hobbton has shown the potential to be a dual-threat, but that really was on display last week. If we’re being honest, Spring Creek will likely give the Wildcats the opportunity to show out again this week. The Gators come into the game at 1-2 – their lone win a narrow 2-point victory of Lejeune. Other than that, it’s been a rough go for Spring Creek and things probably don’t get any better this week. Barring any surprises, Hobbton should find their way into the win column again this week.

Game time at Spring Creek is 7 p.m.

Clinton vs Northside-Jacksonville

These teams have seen a lot of each other over the years with some typically good games between them. This year, the Monarchs are coming in at 0-2 with losses of 42-16 against Hoggard and 37-14 against New Hanover. Looking over their stat sheet, Northside-Jacksonville will likely air the ball out against the Dark Horses. Junior Quarterback KJ Pollock has completed 25-of-48 passes for 368 yards and four touchdowns. He’s also thrown three interceptions and is prone to getting sacked as his ground yards read -52 yards. He’s not the only negative in the Monarchs rushing yards, however, and only two guys somewhat stand out in the ground game: Michael Tate with 81 yards and Rashaun Brown with 55. By the looks of it, Northside-Jacksonville is struggling this season and things likely aren’t going to get any better for them against Clinton.

Come on out to Robinson-Lewis Field this Friday and support the Dark Horses. Game time is 7 p.m.

Lakewood vs Midway

In this week’s Game of the Week, old rivals Lakewood and Midway go head-to-head once again and it should be a good one. The Leopards come in at 3-0 and are riding high after blowing out the competition. For the Raiders, they are coming off their first win of the season, a 22-14 back-and-forth game at South Lenoir. Midway has already lost one game to a county rival this season and I’m sure they’d like to avoid that happening twice. Lakewood, though, wants to keep on churning as they hope to establish themselves as a legitimate threat heading into conference. The Leopards, on paper, have a few dangerous options on offense. On the ground, Bobby Henry, Tony Freeman, and Chris Car have emerged as a triple-threat with total yards of 342, 288, and 284 respectively on the season. Quarterback Kollin Hunter has also been impressive through the air, compiling 13-of-19 passing for 311 yards and seven touchdowns against zero interceptions. Stats for Midway aren’t available but the Raiders have also shown that they like to mix things up. This game will be a considerable test for the Leopards because the Raiders are probably the best team Lakewood has seen all season. On paper, it appears as though both teams are an even match but the Leopards will have the advantage of home field and that Lakewood home crowd can be quite rowdy for these big games. Should be a fun one!

Game time is set for 7 p.m.