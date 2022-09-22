Welcome to Week 6, football fans! It’s remarkable how fast the season is progressing as we are officially right at the halfway point of fall sports. For this week’s games, Union is on another bye, therefore we have just five games on Friday. Beautiful weather looks to be on tap for Friday night, so if you plan to take on one of the local games, enjoy! Let’s dive in and take a look at the upcoming matchups.

Clinton at East Bladen

As expected, the Dark Horses completely trampled West Bladen to kick off conference play. They ran away from the Knights in a blow out, winning 68-0. This coming week, Clinton will face East Bladen, who is coming off a late-game loss to Midway. In that game, the Eagles only the passed the ball on a couple of occasions and mainly relied on their running game. Mason Brooks gashed the Raiders when he wasn’t banged up, but the big fellow also had an accompaniment of other ball carriers to help supplement the East Bladen offense whenever he wasn’t on the field. It’s not new news to anyone that Midway’s defense has stumbled in recent years and that was still evident last week. What was different, though, is that the Raiders on several occasions kept the Eagles out of the end zone, which obviously went a long way in aiding their victory. This week, it’ll be interesting to see if the Eagles can find similar success offensively. If not, this game will probably turn into a rout pretty quickly. The Dark Horses have routinely turned in solid performances all season. While certainly capable of airing it out, look for Clinton to ground and pound against East Bladen. The results of this came could be pretty telling of how things may shape up the remainder of the way so I’m interested to see the results!

Game time at East Bladen is 7 p.m.

Midway at Fairmont

The Raiders also got SAC-7 Conference play underway on a positive note last week, albeit in dramatic fashion. The victory over East Bladen should boost Midway’s confidence over the next couple weeks. This weeks game against the Golden Tornadoes is a very winnable game for the Raiders. Fairmont enters the game at 1-4 overall, their lone victory a narrow 16-14 victory over winless Lumberton. Making up the rest of their schedule, Purnell Swett, Westover, Southern Lee, and St. Pauls comprise the four losses. Their offensive approach is a balanced one with a good mixture of passing and rushing. Gabriel Washington has completed 25-of-29 pass attempts, garnering 328 yards. On the ground, the Golden Tornadoes have hit 408 yards of rushing, with Washington totaling 203 of those. Sounds like the Raiders should be preparing for a mobile quarterback. Perhaps a bit of a game changer for Midway is the loss of Josh Lupo, who went down early in the game last week. Other players stepped up in his absence, though, so the Raiders should still be in decent shape. Can the Raiders make it four wins in a row? We’ll find out Friday!

Game time in Fairmont is 7 p.m.

Lakewood at Pender

After getting off to a great start, the Leopards have gotten tripped up the past two games and have fallen to 3-2 overall. This week is another team that has seen decent success recently the 3-1 Pender Patriots. On paper, the two teams look to be fairly evenly matched. There’s not a lot going on the Patriots’ air game, but on the ground it has been a feeding frenzy. They’ve amassed 1,086 rushing yards with A’taviom Pickett accounting for 381 of those, Kelvin Robinson 287, Donald Ashline 130, and Jassiah Hill 123. There’s plenty other that have also seen modest carries, but these four seem to the be ones that Lakewood should expect to see a lot of. The question mark this week is can the Leopards get offensive production to counter that of their opponents. Against Midway, they sputtered on both sides of the ball. Against West Brunswick, though, the offense played well enough to win the game, if only their defense could have gotten a few more stops. This week, the challenge again is can Lakewood get back to putting a total package on the field? I believe their offensive threats will get production, but will the offense be able to stop the Patriots’ explosive running game? We’ll find out Friday!

Game time at Pender, according to MaxPreps, is 7:30.

Harrells vs North Raleigh Christian Academy

It’s unclear what happened last week with the Crusaders game against Wake Christian, but a forfeit with an HCA win is what is on the schedule. With that, it’s still safe to say that the Crusaders are anxious to get back onto the field and put that OT loss a few weeks ago against Pamlico further back in the rear view mirror. This week, it’s the NRCA Knights that make their way into Crusaders territory, looking to build upon their 3-1 record. NRCA’s lone loss is to Cabarrus Academy, a final score of 42-26. In the win column for the Knights is a 49-0 victory over South Wake, a 48-12 win over Bishop McGuinness, and a forfeit win over SouthLake Christian. On the season, NRCA is another team that mixes up their offensive approach well. They have just a few more passing yards than rushing yards, but on paper they do both pretty well. In the air, senior Connor McGann is 34-for-49 with 503 yards and four touchdowns. On the ground, Harrells should brace for heavy dose of Chris Rivera, who totals for 354 of NRCAs 485 rushing yards. The Crusaders are probably a more formidable foe compared to some of the other teams the Knights have already played, so this came should be a pretty good one. The HCA offense should get some solid production, but can their defense slow down the NRCA offense? We’ll find out Friday!

Game time at Harrells is 7 p.m.

Hobbton vs Grace Christian

(Editor’s note: This game was subsequently canceled due to Grace forfeit, and Harrells is slated as the new Game of the Week)

This Friday’s Game of the Week comes to you from Newton Grove, where the Hobbton Wildcats will host private school Grace Christian. The Eagles come to Sampson County riding a 4-game losing streak at 0-4. Just about all of the games have been blowouts – 60-0 against Trinity Christian, 46-0 against Hickory Hawks, 49-6 against High Point Christian, and 52-24 against North Wake. Stats for Grace Christian are not available but by the looks of things, there wouldn’t be much to them. Hobbton, meanwhile, is off to a more positive start at 3-1 and should be significantly favored to win this game. Quarterback Coke Weeks has been impressive throughout the season, completing 48–of-75 for 805 yards and 10 touchdowns. On the ground, Bobby Dial has been pretty effective, hitting 568 yards and nine touchdowns on the season. So it’s a pretty good bet the Wildcats will use a mixture of their offense to slice and dice the Eagles. Honestly, this game ought to be decided by halftime, but, you play them for a reason!

Game time at Hobbton is 7 p.m.