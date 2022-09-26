Football
(All times are at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Times subject to change.)
9/29 Hobbton @ Rosewood
9/30 Clinton v Fairmont
9/30 Harrells v Caburrus
9/30 Midway v Red Springs
9/30 Union @ Lakewood
Soccer
9/27 Harrells v Coastal Christian 4 p.m.
9/27 Midway v Neuse Charter 6 p.m.
9/28 Lakewood @ Neuse Charter 6 p.m.
9/28 Midway v Clinton 6 p.m.
9/28 Union @ Hobbton 6 p.m.
9/29 Harrells @ Cape Fear 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
(All games set for 6 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Games subject to change.)
9/27 Harrells v Coastal Christian 5:15 p.m.
9/27 Hobbton v North Duplin
9/27 Lakewood v Rosewood
9/27 Midway @ East Bladen
9/27 Union v Neuse Charter
9/28 Clinton @ West Bladen
9/28 Hobbton v Rosewood
9/29 Clinton v East Bladen
9/29 Harrells @ Cape Fear
9/29 Lakewood @ Union
9/29 Midway v Fairmont