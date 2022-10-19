Welcome to another week of Football Friday, Sampson County football fans! We’ve reached Week 10 as we are now deep into the 2022 season. With the playoffs looming and quickly approaching, area teams will be looking to make one final push as they hope to reach postseason play. There are only three games this week with Lakewood having the week off, and two games featuring in-county battles. With that, let’s take a look at this week’s matchups and see what can be expected Friday night.

Hobbton vs Union

The Wildcats come into Friday night’s contest sitting in third place in the Carolina 1A Conference. While first place is likely out of reach for Hobbton, second place is certainly within the realm of possibility – but that depends on what happens with North Duplin’s next two games. First, the Rebels host Rosewood Friday night and will conclude the regular season at Hobbton next week. The winner of Rosewood/North Duplin will take sole possession of first place in the conference, so, should the Rebels lose this week, the battle for second place could land on Hobbton’s doorstep next Friday night…assuming the Wildcats get past Union. With the Spartans winless and stumbling in league play, a Union win this week would be a monumental upset. While not impossible, it’s unlikely the Spartans will leave Newton Grove with a victory, which should set the stage for an epic season finale next week between the Wildcats and the Rebels. It’s worth mentioning that should North Duplin win this Friday night, then the stakes are even higher next week when they visit Hobbton as a Wildcats win could force a three-way tie atop the standings.

Interesting times ahead!

Game time at Hobbton is 7 p.m.

Harrells at Ravenscroft

The Crusaders finally broke back into the win column this past Friday night, earning a big 54-15 victory over GRACE Christian. Unfortunately for Harrells, this week’s contest at Ravenscroft looks to be a tough one. The Ravens are 8-1 overall and look as though they should win this game fairly easily. For starters, Ravenscroft owns a 28-13 victory over Cabarrus Academy, who easily dispatched Harrells 47-0 a couple weeks ago. Secondly, the Ravens are an offensively sound team and are just lethal in their passing game as they are their rushing game. Quarterback Kyle Hawkins leads the Ravens air assault with 99-of-167 completions for 1,505 yards and 18 touchdowns against just four interceptions. Hawkins has a horde of options to choose from but some of his favorite targets include (but is not limited to) Deacon Adams (31 receptions for 394 yards), Payne Kukulinski (10 receptions for 267 yards), and William Stevenson (14 receptions for 254 yards). The Ravens also utilize a plethora of ball-carriers in their rushing game with no real clear-cut favorite to lead the way.

Honestly, the Ravens are a talented team with a roster full of lethal weapons. Friday night could be a long for the Crusaders…or a short one if the mercy rule comes into consideration.

Game time at Ravenscroft is 7 p.m.

Midway vs Clinton (Game of the Week)

This week’s game of the week comes to you from Spivey’s Corner as the Dark Horses and the Raiders are set to do battle in the Southeastern Athletic Conference. Midway is coming off a bye week with their last outing being a 51-22 loss to St. Pauls. For Clinton, they are coming off a very hard-fought 23-20 victory over the Bulldogs, to take first place in the conference standings. Based on these two performances, it’s fair to say that the Dark Horses are favored to win this one going away. The Raiders were pretty competitive against St. Pauls in the first half of their meeting, but the Bulldogs walked away from Midway in the second half and turned what had been a close game into a blowout. With the emotions of senior night being held this week, a similar scenario could transpire on Friday, but the Dark Horses just have too many weapons and too much at stake to suffer a collapse now. With Clinton concluding the regular season on a bye week next week, the Dark Horses ice the SAC-7 Championship should they secure victory on Friday.

Game time at Midway is 7 p.m.