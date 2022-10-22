Midway hopes to put exclamation on historic season

The regular season of the 2022 Volleyball season has come to an end and for the Midway Lady Raiders, it was a historic one. For the first time in school history, Midway completed the regular season undefeated: a perfect 22-0, Champions of the Southeastern Athletic Conference, and the No. 1 overall seed in the east in the upcoming NCHSAA 2A State Volleyball Playoffs.

Exactly 20 years ago, another storied volleyball team from Midway also made school history. The 2002 Lady Raiders volleyball squad made their first ever State Championship appearance, where they traveled to historic Reynolds Coliseum to face off against Rosman. Midway did not win the title game that year, as they fell 3-0 to a determined Lady Tigers team that was making their own history by winning that school’s first ever state championship in any sport. For the Lady Raiders, their final tally that year was 24-2.

Now, two decades later, could history be repeating itself? Could the stars really be aligning for the 2022 edition of Midway Volleyball to match, or even surpass, the accomplishments of the greats of that ’02 squad?

Midway head coach Susan Clark certainly thinks so.

“We certainly have the skills, we just need it all to fall in line,” Clark said. “But, we don’t want to think about going all the way just yet. First, we want to think about the first round. Then, we want to think about the second round, then the third round, and so on.”

As easy as that sounds, though, Clark acknowledges that the thoughts of a state championship run have already crossed people’s minds.

“Of course, what team doesn’t dream of winning a state championship? Everyone does. And, these girls have worked really, really hard and they deserve a run at it. All I know to say is that we are going to give it everything we’ve got.”

Give it everything they’ve got; the Lady Raiders certainly have.

They went right to work this season, scheduling formidable opponents in efforts to prepare themselves and bolster their schedule. Right off the bat, Midway hosted 4A powerhouse Cleveland. That game didn’t get off to the best of starts as the Lady Raiders dropped the first set 25-14. The second set was a little better at the start, but the Lady Raiders still trailed. One timeout, however, changed the trajectory of that game…and likely, the trajectory of the rest of the season.

Trailing 17-13, Clark signaled for a timeout to regroup. When play resumed, Midway mounted a rally that propelled them past the Lady Rams and to a 21-17 lead. They went on to win that set 25-22, then won the next two sets to defeat Cleveland 3-1. Since that game, the Lady Rams have reeled off 24-straight wins, including winning their conference to put themselves at No. 5 in the 4A rankings. Midway, of course, has done the same.

But, their tough schedule didn’t stop there. The Lady Raiders also traveled to and bested Whiteville, who is currently No. 4 in the 2A east at 18-2 overall and champions of their conference. Midway then traveled to and defeated 3A foe Cape Fear, who is 19-3 overall and also champions of their conference. Sweeping wins over 3A Harnett Central and Triton also make up Midway’s resume.

Most recently, the Lady Raiders closed the season out earning a shutout win over West Bladen on Tuesday and another shutout win over Mintz Christian Academy on Wednesday, who was also previously undefeated.

Still, Clark knows the competition is about to pick up even more. That’s why she scheduled the game against Mintz, hoping to have one final exhibition game to prepare her team ahead of what’s to come. In doing so, she identified some things that make her proud of her team…but also some things that need adjusting heading into the final stretch.

“Mintz has some of the best defense that we’ve seen this season,” Clark said. “In fact, they’re one of the better teams we’ve played, so it was good for the girls.”

“Even though we won, we really had to work for it, and it helped us see some weaknesses we have to fix before heading into the playoffs. We are well aware of the mistakes and errors that we need to clean up,” Clark concluded.

Midway has certainly made their presence known locally this season but now the stakes are about to be much higher and the competition more spread out. Teams like Bartlett-Yancey, Farmville Central, and Whiteville are all viable threats. Another team that has been on the Lady Raiders radar is Camden County, who eliminated Midway last season in the eastern semifinal. A rematch between the two is certainly possible, which is ironic considering the ’02 Lady Raiders toppled Camden 3-0 in the regional final…which is where these two would potentially meet up.

Could history repeat itself? With the road to the State Championship paved through Spivey’s Corner, it wouldn’t be surprising to see some faces from that 2002 team sitting in the stands, supporting their beloved Lady Raiders.

Midway was set to kick off their playoff journey Friday, hosting West Craven. A full rundown from that game will be in Tuesday’s edition.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected]