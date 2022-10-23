Dark Horses stampede over rival Midway Raiders 40-14

Spivey’s Corner was packed on a chilly Friday evening as the rivalry game between the Midway Raiders and the Clinton Dark Horses. Midway just couldn’t stop the offensive onslaught that the Dark Horses were dumping on them. Clinton won their eight straight game this season 40-14.

The first quarter was underway as Clinton opted to receive the ball. They marched down the field for a quick score. Nydarion Blackwell threw a 25 yard pass to Jeffrey Arnette to put the Dark Horses up early, 7-0. The Raiders struggled on offense as the Dark Horses defense forced Midway to punt.

Clinton’s offense began taking it down the field after the punt. The Horses would get deep in Midway territory but an untimely interception thrown by Blackwell to Raider Casey Culbreth changed the momentum.

The Raiders would run the ball down the field eating up yardage as Clinton tried to shut them down. At the Dark Horse 23 yard line, the Raiders went for it on fourth and one and converted. The Raiders continued to drive it closer and closer to the Horses endzone. Raider Trey Gregory would run the ball to the endzone and even up the game at 7-7.

Midway tried what looked like a modified onside kick that found its way out of bounds resulting in a Raider penalty. After the kickoff, Midway capitalized on a Clinton fumble off a run play that they recovered.

The Raiders started on the ground with Gregory breaking off chunks as they marched down the field. They ran into a road block however and attempted a fourth down try. The Dark Horses shut down a long pass, taking away possession. Clinton on their own 40 yard line.

Blackwell utilized a combination of runs and screens to get the ball downfield. Clinton was on third down and inches before Midway called a timeout with 41 seconds left in the first half.

Clinton would score off the legs of Blackwell to take the lead shortly after the timeout. Midway would block the extra point making it a six point deficit into halftime. The score was 13-7.

Back from halftime, Midway got the ball first since they deferred the decision in the beginning. Things didn’t go the way they wanted as a bad snap resulted in a fumble, which the Dark Horses gladly recovered. They made good on their fortune and scored a touchdown. They failed to convert for two points, making the score 19-7.

The Raiders moved it up the field to the fifty yard line. Misfortune would befall the already trailing Raiders as Alexander Evans would pick off a tipped pass and he return it back 10 yards, putting Clinton back in the driver’s seat. The Dark Horses took advantage again and ran the ball down the field. Blackwell hooked up with Samir Register for a decent gain bringing them closer to the Midway redzone. Josiah McLaurin would break off a huge run of 30 yards before a late shoestring tackle by Donathon Jernigan ended his run. That wouldn’t stop them however as he finished the job two play later. Clinton was running away with this one after halftime, 27-7.

Midway started cooking and put together a couple of promising plays. After chewing up some yardage, Cody Ammons would break off a huge run for 35 yards. Tripp Westbrook would launch a 30 yard pass to Culbreth who would be stopped at the two yard line. After that, Ammons would carry some Horses on his back as he penetrated the endzone giving Midway hope. They’d hit the extra point making it a little closer 27-14.

On their first play after the kickoff, Blackwell made a pass to Arnette only for Raider Culbreth to get his second pick of the evening. The Raiders started off on their own fifteen and the third quarter came to a close before Midway could start anything.

At the beginning of the fourth, Midway was in a third and long situation after two plays. Westbrook scrambled out of the pocket and escaped the oppressive Clinton D-line. He threw to Cameron Cousar who made something out of nothing. He weaved in and out of defenders and gained 17 yards, preventing a long fourth down.

Westbrook slung it to Cousar again who made another decent play of fifteen yards. Following that, Kendrick Tyndall broke off a strong run adding 15 yards on his stats. After two offsetting penalties, one unsportsmanlike and one false start, Midway was on the one yard line. Gregory was stopped as he got the ball by Landon Pearson for a four yard loss. After one more failed attempt on the ground, the Raiders went to the air on third and long. The pass was tipped and picked off by Josiah Robinson in the end zone resulting in a touchback. The Raiders stood strong and made them earn every yard. The Dark Horses would be stopped in the back field on a toss play that ended their drive. They’d punt the ball away putting Midway on their own 15.

Midway managed to make it a little past midfield. On fourth and one, the Raiders tried to run it but the Horses were primed and ready.

Clinton would take over on their 45 yard line. The first play they ran was a simple zone run that McLaurin took for 55 yards to the endzone and extended their lead to 20 after the extra point, the score 34-14.

Midway’s offense fell to a sputter as the Raiders couldn’t overcome the Horses and gave up possession after another fourth down attempt. Clinton would score on the ground again putting this game firmly out of reach for the Raiders. With less than two on the clock and only one timeout left, Midway had no chances left. The clock wound down as they tried to put something else out there but it was too little too late.

Clinton goes home on Friday with a 9-1 record and first in conference at 6-0. The Dark Horses have yet to taste defeat since their week two loss to Wallace Rose-Hill back in August. Midway is on a back to back losing streak as they fall to 5-4 and third in conference at 3-1. They have one more game next week at West Bladen on Oct. 28 at 7 p.m.

