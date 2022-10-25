Raiders continue dominance, notch 17th shutout win

Spivey’s Corner was packed on Friday. Midway hosted The West Craven Lady Eagles in the NCHSAA State 2A tournament. Like clockwork, the Lady Raiders shut out the Lady Eagles 3-0, to extend their win streak to 23.

The first set started slow for the Lady Raiders only ahead by two with the score 4-2. From there, the Raiders put on a show and scored seven points to the Lady Eagles one, stretching their lead even further making it 11-3. The Lady Eagles called a timeout hoping to right the ship before it capsized.

The Lady Raiders came out firing on all cylinders and proceeded to bury the Craven team in a barrage of spikes. Midway had this set well in hand at 22-8, but in a rare moment, the Lady Raiders were off key. West Craven managed to get four easy points off them, however, Midway shook themselves out of it and put down the Eagles in the first 25-12.

Midway was just getting warmed up though, as they went on an eight point rally after the Lady Eagles took the first point. By the time West Craven regained possession Midway was well in the lead, at 8-2. Midway had no intentions of slowing down as they were playing on a completely different realm, for every point Craven scored the Lady Raiders took it right back and would score two or three. The Lady Eagles called their first timeout in the set as Midway was scoring at will, the score was 13-4.

The Lady Raiders were rolling downhill as the lopsided exchanges continue with Midway on top at 19-9. However, the Lady Eagles weren’t looking to go out worse than the previous set and rallied some points there at the end. They were only denying the inevitable though as Midway would again finish off the set for the win, score 25-15.

On the third set, the Lady Raiders found themselves behind early at 4-1. They would quickly even it back up before giving the serve back to West Craven. The court went wild on the tenth point as the teams put on a wonderful display of competition. The entire volley took about a minute as every attack was defended well on both sides.

At 7-7, the Lady Raiders finally shook off West Craven who were keeping themselves only a point away. The Lady Eagles called a timeout as Midway started to run away with it with the score 10-7. The Lady Raiders struggled to keep West Craven off of them as they kept encroaching on their lead. Midway would call a timeout at 16-15, holding onto their tenuous one point lead.

Their break was well timed as the Lady Eagles lost some steam after and Midway quickly added four before West Craven would call a timeout with the score at 19-15. Their timeout had success as well when they pulled themselves back within two. The Lady Raiders remained poised and quickly added to their lead. 23-18. It was all over for the Eagles though as they fell to the Raiders 25-19.

The Lady Raiders dominance in full effect as they runaway with their 23rd straight victory and 17th consecutive shutout victory. They are slated to take on the Seaforth Lady Hawks on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 6 p.m. at home.

