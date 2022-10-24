Hobbton crushes winless Union, 58-14

The Union Spartans traveled to the northern end of the county to take on the Hobbton Wildcats on a cool, crisp Friday night. The Spartans put up a good fight, but wound up losing 58-14 to the Wildcats.

The Spartans got their first chance at the ball as the Wildcats deferred to the second half. They kept the ball on the ground grinding over seven minutes off the clock before being stopped on fourth down.

The Wildcats took over with 4:44 left in the first quarter starting at their 47-yard line. They immediately took the ball to the air. After picking up a first down, Cole Weeks hooked up with Garrett Britt for a 36-yard score quickly putting themselves ahead. On the two point attempt, Weeks hooked up with Reggie Thompson for an 8-0 lead with 4:27 left in the quarter.

The Spartans turned the ball over after marching to the Wildcats 1-yard line before being stopped. The Wildcats took over deep in their own territory and with a run and a couple of long passes they would trek 99 yards on this drive. Hobbton would score with their ground game on a 25-yard scamper by Bobby Dial. The Weeks-Thompson duo put two more on the board, giving the Wildcats a 16-0 lead with 6:06 left in the first half. The long drive took only a 1:33 0ff the clock.

The Spartans came up short again on their next possession, going four and out. Hobbton’s next drive started at their 32-yard line. They made the most of their position, scoring in 42 seconds and Weeks hooked up with Dial on a 68-yard pass play to go up 22-0. Dial scored the two point conversion on the ground to make it 24-0 lead with 1:38 left in the half.

The halftime score was 24-0, Wildcats.

The Wildcats started the second half at mid-field. Nineteen seconds later, the Wildcats were in the end zone again after Weeks hooked up with Britt on a 42-yard pass. Dial sprinted in for the two point giving the Wildcats a commanding 32-0 lead.

The Wildcat defense softened for a spell and allowed the Spartans to score on a 52-yard drive. Hipolito Soto hooked up with Jordan McGoogan on a 55-yard pass to the four-yard line. Soto scored from four yards out. The Spartans converted for two and were on the scoreboard, 32-8.

The Spartans recovered the on-side kick after the score, giving them an opportunity to put more on the scoreboard. The Wildcats, however, shut them down putting them in a fourth and long situation. Union elected to punt it.

After the punt, the Wildcats took over at the Union 41-yard line. With 6:54 left in the third quarter, Dial powered through the middle of the defense and scored on a 41-yard sprint to the endzone to put the Wildcats up 38-8. Hobbton wasn’t able to score on the point after attempt.

Union’s next possession ended with an interception by Britt giving the Wildcats the ball on 43-yard line after a 21-yard return. Hobbton put themselves in Union’s redzone, primed to score. With 3:00 left in the third quarter, Weeks hooked up with Ashwad Wynn for a 10-yard touchdown. Dial scored the two point to put Hobbton even further ahead at 46-8.

The Spartans came up short on their next possession giving the Wildcats the ball at their 49-yard line. With 18 seconds left in the third, Dial scored on a 13-yard scamper. The Wildcats elected not to try for the point after, leaving the score at 52-8.

The Spartans started their final drive at their 22-yard line. With 3:40 left, David Robinson scored on a 6-yard run bulling his way up the middle. Their two point attempt failed on a run leaving the score at 52-14.

The Wildcats got a final score as time ran out on a 52-yard scamper up the middle by back-up running back Jeffrey Bonilla for the final score, 58-14.

Weeks completed 12 of 15 passes for 320 yards and five touchdowns. On the receiving side, Dial had two catches for 110 yards and 2 touchdowns. Wynn caught six for 107 yards and two touchdowns, Britt had two catches for 67 yards and two touchdowns. Thompson had one for 21 yards, and Noah Adams had one for 15 yards.

Rushing wise, Dial had four carries for 52 yards and two touchdowns. Wynn had two carries for 35 yards, Bonilla had one for 53 yards and Weeks had one for 3 yards.

“I’m super proud of the kids,” commented Hobbton coach Joe Salas. “We had some JV kids that had to step in because of injuries and sickness. They did a great job on defense. We still gotta get a lot better. We have a huge game coming up this week. So, we have to have a great week of practice. The offense was very explosive, special teams is still a work in progress. We did some good things tonight.”

Hobbton’s dominant play extends their win streak to three, putting their overall record at 7-2. They are currently 2-1 in the Carolina 1A, holding second place. The Wildcats host North Duplin on Oct. 28 on Friday night for the final regular season game and senior night. Game time is 7 p.m.

The Spartans season comes to a close at 0-8 for the year and 0-4 in conference play putting them fifth in the Carolina 1A.

Reach Anthony McConnaughey at [email protected]